Earth Day is April 22 and Gonzales officials are encouraging their residents to do their part, not just on Earth Day but every day.
The city has launched several environmental improvement initiatives that are ongoing.
Officials have implemented the mayor’s mandatory weekly trash pickup along roadways and bayous, which removed 851 bags of litter in 2018, 2,155 bags in 2019 and 2,328 bags in 2020.
"Dedicated to protecting our waterways from waste and toxins, this effort is still ongoing," a news release said. Employees pick up trash every Wednesday morning from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.
Greener and Sustainable Development - Starting earlier this year, the City of Gonzales is helping to build a sustainable urban world as one of a few Louisiana members of ICLEI or the Local Governments for Sustainability organization, an international non-governmental organization that promotes sustainable development. ICLEI provides technical consulting to local governments to meet sustainability objectives
"The program looks to balance the world we inhabit and the world we build, through a strategic vision where urban systems are more sustainable, environmentally green, and resilient, along with policy initiatives to continue improvement," the release said.
The city is sponsoring a Penn State student’s capstone project to create a Climate Action Plan for Gonzales. The plan will evaluate the City’s energy consumption and provide guidance for building a sustainable urban environment. This plan will provide the mayor and council with data correlated goals for city planning and operations, at every level.
Mayor Barney Arceneaux encourages the residents of Gonzales to “find an Earth Day volunteer opportunity and make an impact.”