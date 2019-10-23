Make plans for trunk-or-treat
Decorated cars with candy-filled trunks will line up for a trunk-or-treat event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Gonzales Healthcare Center, 905 W. Cornerview St. To register your trunk, call (225) 644-5358. Donations of candy can be dropped off in the admissions office through Oct. 25.
Boo with the Badge
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is hosting two Boo with the Badge events.
One is at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church's La LeFête des Bayous in St. Amant. Members of the Sheriff's Office and Ascension Parish Fire District 1 will join the festival for family night festivities from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a safe trick-or treating event. Local businesses and organizations will distribute candy.
The second Boo with the Badge is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center in Donaldsonville.
4-H selling sweet potatoes, pecans
The Ascension Parish 4-H is taking orders through Oct. 30 for sweet potatoes and pecans to support the Ascension Parish 4-H Foundation's scholarships and programs. The Thanksgiving feast essentials can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20-21 at the 4-H office at Lamar Dixon, 9039 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales. (Thanksgiving is Nov. 28.)
The sweet potato prices are $12 for a 10-pound box or $25 for a 40-pound box. The price for peeled pecans is $30 for a 3-pound box. To place an order, contact an Ascension Parish 4-Her or the Ascension Parish 4-H Office at (225) 621-5799.
Basketball registration deadline set
Online registration for the 2019 Ascension Youth Basketball Association program for boys and girls ages six to fifteen runs through Oct. 31. The registration fee is $80 per child. Visit www.ayba.info for the link and instructions.
Wreaths for sale
The Ascension Veterans Memorial Park Foundation is taking orders for a wreath to place on the graves of veterans this Christmas season.
The deadline to order a wreath for veterans graves will be Nov. 30. The program is part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program to remember and honor the deceased veterans during the holidays. The cost of a wreath is $15. Wreaths ordered through the AVMP Foundation can be specifically placed on the graves of Ascension veterans through volunteers or families can pick up the wreaths and place on the graves. Donations are also accepted to place a wreath on the grave of any veterans.
This year, the AVMP Foundation will be honoring peacetime veterans for their service. Wreaths will be available at the ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park in Gonzales. For more information or to order a wreath, visit www.facebook.com/AscensionVeteransPark or email ascvetspark@gmail.com.