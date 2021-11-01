A bright new baseball diamond in the heart of Gonzales is expected to see play next spring with a new league.

The Team of Dreams League will be open to children, youth and adults who use wheelchairs or have physical or intellectual disabilities. Team members don't have to live in Gonzales to participate.

Signup for the league will run through the month of January, and registration will be held at Gonzales City Hall on the first two Saturdays in February. Practice begins after that, with baseball and softball games expected to start in March.

"In my 41 years here, this is the most exciting new program we have ever had," said Lance Kohan, the city's recreation director, who started out helping as a coach and umpire for Gonzales sports programs.

The all-abilities field on South Irma Boulevard began two years ago as the dream of a group of volunteers, called the Team of Dreams, with Leadership Ascension, a program of the Ascension Chamber of Commerce.

"If there's a will, there's a way," said Erica Page, a volunteer with Team of Dreams. "If you have a dream, do it, because if not you, who will?"

The volunteers found a partner for their vision of the new field in the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, a nonprofit named after the Baltimore Orioles player and manager. It builds such fields across the country and donated $150,000 toward the one in Gonzales.

The partnership was brought about through a program of the Louisiana Office of Lieutenant Governor.

Work on the field that has a rubberized surface, with a cushioned base that's an inch thick, was completed last year by Sports Fields of Canton, Georgia, a firm used by the Ripken Foundation for its youth endeavors.

The Team of Dreams raised a total of more than $1 million, through financial and in-kind donations, for the creation of the field. Major donors, in addition to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, include Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Ascension Parish government, the city of Gonzales and BASF Corporation.

Fundraising efforts continue for the final phase of the all-abilities field — restroom facilities that would be compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and a concession stand, all covered from the elements, as well as wide sidewalks and approaches. The Team of Dreams is fundraising for the final $10,000 of the $275,000 needed for the work.

On Saturday, a Team of Dreams Clinic will be held at the field, beginning at 10 a.m. and wrapping up with lunch at noon.

A representative of the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation will be there, and the event will introduce the foundation's national program called Badges for Baseball, with local law enforcement officers there helping to throw the ball with those who come out to see the field, Page said.

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson and LSU players are expected to be there, as well, said Kohan.

"These wonderful children want to participate," said Gonzales Mayor Barney Arceneaux. "If we can make that happen, it will make them so happy."

For more information on the Team of Dreams League, email Lance Kohan at lance@gonzalesla.com.