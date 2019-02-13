THURSDAY
Public School
Grilled cheese, potato rounds, tossed salad, applesauce, graham crackers, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll, cupcakes
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup, lettuce, salsa, orange wedges, fruit juice, milk
Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty
Catholic School
Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, orange wedges, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY
Public School
Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, juice, milk
Catholic School
Hot dog with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry craisins, milk
Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza
TUESDAY
Public School
Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, peaches, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken patty
Catholic School
Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese
WEDNESDAY
Public School
Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa, jalapeño peppers, apple, orange, milk
Catholic School
Meatloaf and gravy, creamed potatoes, steamed baby carrots, green apple wedges, dinner roll, milk
Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog
FEB. 21
Public School
Barbecue chicken, corn on cob, pork and beans, pears, whole-wheat garlic roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Chicken tenders
Catholic School
Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta-strawberry, milk
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato