THURSDAY

Public School

Grilled cheese, potato rounds, tossed salad, applesauce, graham crackers, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Hamburger

Catholic School

Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll, cupcakes

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

FRIDAY

Public School

Chicken fajitas, baby carrots, low-fat ranch dressing, cheese cup, lettuce, salsa, orange wedges, fruit juice, milk

Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty

Catholic School

Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, orange wedges, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or chicken nuggets

MONDAY

Public School

Chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese, green beans, glazed carrots, pear halves, juice, milk

Catholic School

Hot dog with chili, baked beans, salad cup, blueberry craisins, milk

Choice: Ham lunch pack or pizza

TUESDAY

Public School

Chicken and sausage pastalaya, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, peaches, whole-wheat roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken patty

Catholic School

Lasagna, sweet peas, salad cup, pineapple, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Asian chicken salad or grilled cheese

WEDNESDAY

Public School

Nachos, corn, lettuce salad, salsa, jalapeño peppers, apple, orange, milk

Catholic School

Meatloaf and gravy, creamed potatoes, steamed baby carrots, green apple wedges, dinner roll, milk

Choice: Turkey lunch pack or mini corn dog

FEB. 21

Public School

Barbecue chicken, corn on cob, pork and beans, pears, whole-wheat garlic roll, juice, milk

Sandwich: Chicken tenders

Catholic School

Smacker chicken, spaghetti and cheese, salad cup, California vegetables, fruit fiesta-strawberry, milk

Choice: Taco salad or baked potato

