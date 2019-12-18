Donaldsonville Tigers basketball team seeks its rhythm
To push through challenges, competitive teams rely on a shared sense of purpose ... a team identity. The Donaldsonville Tiger boys basketball team continues to work on that heading into the 2019-20 season.
“We are constantly working on a team identity; it is a work in progress” coach Lionel Gilbert said.
The Tigers went 20-11 overall and 5-3 in a tough district last season and lost in the first round of the 3A playoffs. The Tigers lost veteran players Terrell Brown, Corey Brooks and Everette Wilson to college basketball, but return some key players from last season. Senior Clenard Mollere, senior Tyrell North, junior Quintaz Dabney and sophomore Lawrence Forcell are players that Gilbert believes will have good seasons.
"Those guys have experience returning for us from last season," Gilbert said.
Junior Rae’land Johnson returns and should provide backcourt depth and quickness. The Tigers are 7-3 in the pre-district schedule so far and will be playing Dutchtown and Brusly this week. Donaldsonville uses full-court pressure and a tough man-to-man defense to create turnovers and easy baskets. “Our strengths lie in our quickness on both ends of the floor," Gilbert said.
DHS will compete in a district with Lutcher, E.D. White, Patterson, Berwick and rival St. James. “We expect to compete in the top tier of our district; it will be tough competition every night," Gilbert said.
Establishing their identity and consistent play will be key to another successful season for Tiger hoops.
All-District honors
Ascension Catholic football coach Benny Saia is Coach of the Year for District 7-1A, and Jai Williams of Ascension Catholic is Offensive MVP.
Selected for the All-District first-team offense are:
- Offensive linemen Sam Mire, Nicholas Hilliard and Owen Smith of Ascension Catholic
- Running back Jai Williams, Ascension Catholic
- Wide receivers Eric Simon of Ascension Catholic and Derrick Varnado of Ascension Christian
- Tight end J’Mond Tapp, Ascension Catholic
- Return specialist Khai Prean, Ascension Catholic
- Kicker Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic.
Selected for the All-District first-team defense are:
- Defensive linemen J’Mond Tapp of Ascension Catholic and Nick Davis of Ascension Christian
- Linebackers Jai Williams and Dorian Barber of Ascension Catholic
- Defensive backs Eric Simon and Brock Acosta of Ascension Catholic
- Punter Matthew Lafleur, Ascension Catholic.
Selected for the All-District second-team offense are:
- Offensive linemen Grant Richard of Ascension Catholic, and Collin Peterson and Daniel Jones of Ascension Christian
- Running backs Brady Gueho of Ascension Christian and Khai Prean of Ascension Catholic
- Quarterback Bryce Leonard, Ascension Catholic.
Selected for the All-District second-team defense are:
- Defensive lineman Nick Hilliard, Ascension Catholic
- Linebackers Sam Mire of Ascension Catholic and Brady Gueho of Ascension Christian
- Defensive backs Demontray Harry of Ascension Catholic and Nathan Bledsoe of Ascension Christian.