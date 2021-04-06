Cyclists in the Highway 61 Challenge stopped in Ascension Parish on March 28 during their 500-mile, four-day bike ride from Memphis, Tennessee, to New Orleans.
Along the journey, the 25-member group made a stop in Ascension Parish at Ashland Belle Helene Plantation. Ascension Parish Tourism Commission provided water, snacks and some goodie bags with information on Ascension Parish for the bikers to plan a return trip.
Cyclists from Brazil, England and New York participated. Shell Geismar opened the doors of its Ashland Belle Helene Plantation as a rest stop for the riders. Cyclists also got to take a quick tour of the home on their break.
“We were excited to welcome our guests to stop along their journey in Louisiana’s Sweet Spot, Ascension Parish and to show them a little bit of history,” said Tracy Browning, executive director at Ascension Parish Tourism Commission.