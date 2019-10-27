GONZALES — Tanger Outlet Center off Interstate 10 has long been a shopping draw for Gonzales but now there's another destination spot for shoppers, across town on Airline Highway.
The former Kmart store on Airline has been transformed into a new retail center featuring four national chain stores. Three of them — Marshalls, Five Below and Ross Dress for Less — opened this month, and an Ulta Beauty store will open in a few weeks.
"I'm so happy that it gives more shopping choices for our citizens," along with building the tax base and bringing local jobs, Mayor Barney Arceneaux said Friday.
"It makes me very excited for Gonzales," he said.
Monie Jackson, the customer experience manager for Five Below, said the store's seen a lot of customer traffic since its "soft opening" in late September and its grand opening on Oct. 4.
"Busy," is how she describes it.
The store has three full-time employees and more than 20 part-time workers, Jackson said.
The $8.8 million renovation of the former Kmart store was done by Covington-based Stirling Properties. It was accompanied by a separate $230,000 project, the building of a free-standing, Aspen Dental location on the shopping center property.
Stirling Properties redeveloped the former Kmart site for the family ownership group Brown-Gonzales II, LLC, out of Clearwater, Florida.
Kate MacArthur, chief executive officer of the Ascension Economic Development Corp., has said her contacts with development groups across the country "like the fact that Gonzales has very high occupancy rates for its shopping centers."
At another nearby shopping center on Airline Highway in Gonzales, a longtime Stage store is in the midst of a closeout sale — but will reopen next year as a Gordmans off-price store.
It's part of a Stage Stores plan announced earlier this fall to convert close to 700 of its stores to the Gordmans brand. Stage Stores Inc. operates Bealls, Goody's, Palais Royal, Peebles and Stage department stores.
Scot Byrd, chief administrative officer for Gonzales, said the city will get its first indication of how much the newly opened stores on Airline Highway might impact sales tax revenues, by early December.
Sales tax collections make up 70 percent of city revenues and have been in the $14.8 million range for the current and previous fiscal years.
Aside from the business considerations, there are other positives.
Jackson, with the newly opened Five Below store, said, "We love it, because we don't have to drive all the way to Baton Rouge to shop. We're so happy these stores are out here."