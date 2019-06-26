Boys and girls from first grade to eighth grade are invited to take part in the D'Town Basketball Camp July 8-11 at Dutchtown High School's gym.
Dutchtown High School basketball coaches, players and former players will serve as coaches and assistants at the camp.
The camp cost $80 per player, with a $10 discount for each sibling registering.
Deadline for entry is July 1. To receive a form, call coach Patrick Hill at (225) 955-1353. Checks can be payable to the Griffin Booster Club and mailed to: D'Town Basketball Camp, 16507 Anna Belle Drive, Prairieville, LA 70769.