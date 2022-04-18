Ruth Mire Hanson can quickly tick off a timeline highlighting historic points in the development of Gonzales.
With the city's 100th birthday party starting Friday, Hanson's information is in high demand.
Hanson, an Ascension Parish native who has researched her family's history in the parish, and City Chief Administrative Officer Scot Byrd shared their knowledge of the city at a recent program at the Ascension Parish Library's Gonzales branch.
Local historians traced the roots of many area families and shared colorful stories of early life in Ascension Parish. With areas like Galvez Town, Donaldsonville, New River, Sorrento and Dutchtown other being developed early on, Gonzales is one of the youngest cities in the parish. But it's history is filled with the stories of founders who fought for its place in the parish.
"I'm a Gonzales fan," Hanson said as she waved a Gonzales hand fan in the shape of a jambalaya pot during the April 9 program.
The story of Gonzales starts in the early 1700s when the Houmas Indians settled along the banks of the Mississippi River. Later that century, Acadian exiles from Nova Scotia led many French families to settle the area. Spain established a colony on the Amite River at the mouth of Bayou Manchac in 1775, constructing a fort at Galvez Town. Early on, residents grew cotton, logged and collected moss and eventually replaced the cotton crop — which was impacted by a disease — with strawberries.
In 1778, Jose Ramos Gonzales arrived in the state to serve at Galvez Town fort. He married another Spanish settler, Maria Diaz. Their great-great grandson, Joseph Stonewall Gonzales, known as Tee-Joe," became the founder of Gonzales.
He operated a general store and eventually he established the Gonzales Post office, where he served as postmaster. Picard and Geismar general store opened in 1900.
Hanson said that in 1906, the railroad came through the area and built a depot, named Edenborn, after the head of the railroad.
The original development consisted of 25 lots, created in 1908, that sold for $200 each. Gonzales, the developer, wanted to name the city in honor of his family, but the railroad officials wanted it named Edenborn. A 1910 Legislative act declared that all cities be named the same of the post office.
St. Theresa Catholic Church was opened in 1918 and the Bank of Gonzales started in 1920.
Gonzales was officially declared a village in 1922, with Tee-Joe Gonzales as Mayor; Leo Barman as marshall and the aldermen were Albert B. Corey, Alphonse P. Marchand and H.M. Picard.
Burnside Road was carved from a cow path and became a dirt road. Dar Gautreau opened his first cafe in 1925.
Electricity came to the area in 1929. The village grew in the 1930 with the construction of Airline Highway. The telephone came to the area in 1935 when Anona Banker's home was transformed into the East Ascension Telephone Company.
Sam Pasqua opened his second theater in 1939 by showing "Just Around the Corner" starring Shirley Temple.
Another growth boom came in 1956 when Wyndotte Corp. purchased 1,200 acres along the Mississippi River for construction of a chemical plant.
More than jambalaya
The city's reign as Jambalaya Capital of the World began in 1968 when the Legislative approved that title for the town, which officially became a city in 1977. The first Jambalaya Festival was held in 1968.
The city's next growth spurt came after Hurricane Katrina, Hanson said, when New Orleans residents found housing and jobs in Gonzales.
While city leaders are proud of being the Jambalaya Capital of the World, they want everyone to know that the city has more than jambalaya. Here are a few important dates in the city's growth:
1990: Tanger Mall opened
1997: City Hall remodeled
2000: Gonzales; new sewer plant built
2001: Jambalaya Park and pool constructed
2005: Mary Bird Cancer Center opened
2007: Cabela's and Walgreens open
2012: Malco Theater and bowling alley comes to the city
2017: City hall renovated after 2016 flood
2018: Construction of Heritage Crossing Apartments, Legacy Apartment, Saw Grass Apartments
2019: Renovation of Civic Center and Old Kmart space
Today, the city is expecting another growth with the construction of a development at La. 44 and La. 30, which will include a new performance and community centers.
Hanson said she's looking forward to the celebration and the attention the birthday is bringing to the city.
As part of the celebration, the library is collecting oral histories and digitizing family documents to store in a permanent collection. Hanson is hoping to contribute two recordings of her ancestors singing in French.
The role of education
During the presentation, Harriet Babin Miller talked about her family's contributions to education in the area.
In another room at the library, Hazel Fowler sat down to talk about the life she and other Blacks residents experienced in Gonzales.
Fowler, who grew up in Sorrento, said education was stressed in her family as a way to improve their quality of life. She moved to Gonzales in 1950 to board with a family so she could attend the Black school in Gonzales, A.L. Smith Elementary School on Orice Roth Road.
In 1951 she was bused to Donaldsonville to attend Lowery High School. A new high school for Black students was built in 1952 in Prairieville and she graduated from Prairieville High.
After attending college, she married and moved to Gonzales in 1963. She taught at the Prairieville school until desegregation closed the Blacks-only school.
While upheaval ensured across the parish as Black children were transferred to the previously White's only schools, she said Dutchtown Principal A.R. Matherne, where was transferred to, protected his new Black teachers and students.
"Mr. Matherne made it quite easy for us," Fowler said.
She felt comfortable shopping in Gonzales, where Black residents were employed at several stores. In Gonzales, she shopped at Elliot's, where Willie Johnson worked and at Sherman Department Store, where she was waited on by Randolph Dempsey. Mable Washington worked at the Progressive store.
Before, after desegregation
She lived in apartments built on Roscoe Street by Leo Christy. She felt safe in her segregated neighborhood where many young Black families settled.
Fowler said that while she knows many Black residents encountered racism in the city, she felt protected by Black leaders who fought to provide opportunities for Black residents.
She recalls walking to the movie theater with her white friends, only to be separated when they got to the door where they had to seat in the Blacks' only section. After the movie, they would walk back to their neighborhoods.
Across the table from Fowler, Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson talked about growing up as a Black child in the area. He said his family stressed education.
"The elders in my community looked out for us," Jackson said. "We had a very tight knit community and … education was important part of that."
Jackson said Thomas Hargrove was the first black police officer in the city. He drove a school bus, worked as a plumber and served as an officer at night. In those days, Black officers could only arrest Black residents and White officers took care of crimes in the White neighborhoods.
The police department was working under a quota system during most of the 20th Century, with the city required to hire at least four Black officers. When Gary Hendrick retired in 1994, that created an opening for Jackson to gain employment, Jackson said. The quota system was gone by the 1980s and "today we all work in harmony."
Over the years, Jackson said, he encountered inappropriate comments from White officers, but for the most part "we never let color come between us."
He ran for chief of police in 2008 and he said he felt welcome campaigning "just about everywhere." Isaac Henry, Richard Brown and J.B. Marsh made phone calls paving the way for his campaign.
Fowler taught in Ascension Parish public school until her retirement in 1989, but kept teaching as a substitute until 2004 when she retired again with 45 years as an educator.
Jackson said men Like Sam Baker, Charlie Stephens and Frank "Flash" Gordon, the city's first black aldermen, paved the way for opportunities for young Black residents.
The 100th birthday party, Jackson said, will give all residents of the city a chance to celebrate together, "the way we celebrate everything else in the city."