Thursday
Menu: Ham with white beans and brown rice, seasoned turnip greens, coleslaw, cornbread, margarine, fig bar snake cake
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Christmas Crafts: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Peoples Health)
Wellness Talk by Gonzales Healthcare: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Christmas Sweater Contest: 10:15 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Friday
Menu: Beef taco salad over corn chips, tomato/lettuce/cheddar/sour cream/taco sauce, pinto beans, chuckwagon corn, banana
Centers closed for staff training and Christmas party.
Monday
Menu: Sliced roasted turkey with gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, whole-wheat bread, margarine, pumpkin snack cake
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., Gonzales
Beading: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Donaldsonville Head Start Christmas Carol: 10 a.m., Donaldsonville
Southern Ag Nutrition Ed: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Fast Exercise: 10:45 a.m., Gonzales
Dominos: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales
Tai Chi: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Tuesday
Menu: Breakfast Special — Breakfast sausage or ham, grits, spiced apple slices, juice, biscuit/jelly/margarine, fruit and grain bar
Yoga: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Erika-Assumption Healthcare & Rehab)
Talk on Joint Pain Therapy by JB3 Innovations: 10 a.m., Gonzales
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Bridge: 11:30 a.m., Gonzales
Wednesday
Menu: Red beans and sausage with rice, steamed spinach, green garden salad with dressing, cornbread/margarine, orange
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Gonzales (sponsored by Accord Rehab)
Crafts: 9 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bookmobile: 10:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Seated Tai Chi: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Line Dancing: 1 p.m., Gonzales
Dec. 19
Menu: Hot dog with chili on wheat bun, creamed and whole corn, coleslaw, pineapple
Pilates: 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., Gonzales
Bingo: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales
PIYO: 9 a.m., Donaldsonville
Bingo: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville
Birthday Party: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville (sponsored by Humana)
Zumba: 10:30 a.m., Gonzales
Cajun Needlers: 12:30 p.m., Gonzales