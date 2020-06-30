BASF awarded scholarships totaling $24,000 to 10 area high school seniors in Louisiana through the company’s local and corporate scholarship programs.
“These scholarships are part of BASF’s continued commitment to supporting a future of strong, diverse local talent by fostering an interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education and related careers,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site. “Each of these students has demonstrated exceptional academic performance and proven they have what it takes to successfully pursue a university degree in a STEM field.”
Since 1998, BASF has awarded more than 100 scholarships to local students totaling nearly $90,000. The scholarship program is open to high school seniors attending Ascension Parish Public Schools. Applications are accepted each year in February and can be accessed through each school’s career coach. Eight students were selected this year to receive a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward college tuition based on academics and their demonstrated interest to pursue STEM related degrees.
The scholarship winners in Ascension Parish include:
- Matthew Norris – St. Amant High School; Texas A&M, civil engineering
- Casey Laviolette – St. Amant High School; Nicholls State University, engineering
- Alexander Templet – East Ascension High School; Louisiana State University, computer engineering
- Madelyn Hathcock – East Ascension High School; Louisiana State University, mechanical engineering
- Antonio Buchanan – Donaldsonville High School; Dillard University, engineering
- Laura Guterrez – Donaldsonville High School; Southern University, mechanical engineering
- Ryan Regan – Dutchtown High School; Texas A&M, electrical engineering
- Elizabeth Bourgeois – Dutchtown High School; University of Louisiana, Lafayette, biology
"Ascension Public Schools is blessed to have outstanding community partners like BASF that provide opportunities for our students through scholarships, internships and continuing education,” said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. “Congratulations to these eight young men and women who are furthering their education in high-need STEM fields. We look forward to the contributions they will provide their community and perhaps even the world in the years ahead. We are proud of each of you!"
In addition to the local program, a corporate scholarship program recognized academically talented children of BASF employees in the U.S. The program is administered through Scholarship America and the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. Two of the 20 national scholarships worth up to $8,000 were awarded to local students, Joshua Langlois (Catholic High School; Louisiana State University, applied mathematics), son of BASF employee Jeff Langlois, and Niara Tarver (Louisiana Home Study; Xavier University, biology/pre-med), daughter of BASF employee Derricki Smith.
For more information about BASF in Louisiana, visit www.basf.us/la.