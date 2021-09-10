Prairieville Fire Department will hold a Sept. 11 memorial program at 10 a.m. Saturday on its the main fire station, 14517 La. 73, Prairieville.
The public is invited to the program, which will remember and honor those who lost their lives on that tragic day 20 years ago.
The department will also present its new 911 memorial display that was constructed as an Eagle Scout Project.
The department asks that everyone attending please adhere to all social distancing guidelines and wear a mask to help prevent the spread of Covid-19. Refreshments and food, donated by Ascension Funeral Home, will be provided after the program.