Early voting ends Saturday
Saturday is the last day to vote early in the July 11 election.
The Ascension Parish Clerk of Court, in conjunction with the Parish Department of Recreation, have announced that to accommodate early voting for the presidential primary election, the splash pad and playground at the Oak Grove Community Center will be closed on weekends through July 4.
Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna said early voting for the July 11 Presidential Preference Primary will be held at the Oak Grove Community Center in Prairieville and at the Registrar of Voters offices in Donaldsonville and Gonzales. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 pm. This is a closed party primary election, which means that only Democrats and Republicans can vote. If you are registered as any other party or no party you are not eligible to vote in this election.
Voters may view their specific ballots at geauxvote.com or the Louisiana secretary of state’s Geauxvote app.
Beginning Crochet
Looking to try a new hobby? Jessica Stewart will be at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez on at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9 to lead a class on beginning stitches and how to read a pattern. Materials will be provided. Registration is required, so call (225) 622-3339 to reserve a spot.
Beginning Crochet is designed specifically for beginners. All crafters — both beginners and those with experience — are invited to join the library at its “B.Y.O.C.” monthly craft club on the first Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. in Galvez. Call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez for more information.
Dungeons & Dragons at the Library
Dungeons & Dragons at the Library is a monthly D&D campaign that will meet on the second and third Tuesdays of every month at the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez. Patrons who attend will be able to create their own characters and play through a custom-made book-themed adventure. All supplies necessary to the game will be provided. The next meetings will be Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 6 p.m. (Group 1) and Tuesday, July 21, at 6 p.m. (Group 2).
Call the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339 to see if space is available. Registration is required to attend.
Talent Thursdays
If you have a talent and would like to share your talent with others, join the Ascension Parish Library for #TalentThursday. Whether you are a musician, an artist, or possess some unique abilities, share your talent with the whole community with #TalentThursday. You can perform solo or in a group. Videos are currently being accepted and will be posted on Thursdays during July on the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/myAPLibrary.
For more information about #TalentThursday, or to submit a video of your special talent, email Chris @ cachee@myapl.org. For video submissions, please use landscape orientation. Please note: Title 17 restricts the recording of copyrighted artistic creations. All submissions should be original to the creator or contain properties in the public domain.