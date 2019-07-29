DONALDSONVILLE — Marydine Emery, a retired educator, darted from table to table, waving her hands as she questions students seated at a table in a makeshift classroom -in the middle of the Lemann Memorial Center.
Emery was teaching her third, fourth and fifth graders about the difference between fact and opinion during a reading lesson.
The lesson was part of the weeklong City of Donaldsonville Back-to-School Refresher Program for children from Head Start age to high-schoolers, said Robyn Penn Delaney, an organizer of the program and member of the Ascension Parish School Board.
"We want our children to be prepared for the new school year," she said. "We don't want them to forget what they learned last year. It's something that is important to our community, having children prepared for school."
While most of Ascension Parish schools are top-rated, schools on the west side of the parish are lagging behind and working hard to show improvements in test scores, she said. The idea for the summer program came four years ago when city officials wanted to know what they could do to help area children, Delaney said.
"We've made a lot of progress on the westbank, and this refresher program helps get the children interested in learning again," she said.
Delaney said 145 youths attended the program, with 40 volunteers helping out.
Mayor Leroy Sullivan attended the July 25 session, walking around watching the students work on math problems, reading comprehension and space exploration.
The space exploration lessons were a new offering this year, Delaney said. Representatives of Mad Science of Southeast Louisiana, a company that brings hands-on science experiments to children, came each day to teach the lessons.
"With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the children are interested in space, so this is a timely lesson and one that they are interested in," she said.
Delaney said 98% of the funds to operate the program were provided by the City of Donaldsonville with the rest coming from local donations. She said a group of volunteers with the Hiram Lodge 12 Free and Accepted Masons were helping with discipline and security.
"The community really comes together this time of year for the kids," Delaney said.