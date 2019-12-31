The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Dec. 12-19:
Dec. 12
Teston, Rodney Joseph: 31, 38459 Camp Drive, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Gibson, Kendrick Kendell: 37, 3038 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Carpenter, Jason: 34, 44499 La. 42, Prairieville, domestic abuse aggravated assault, two counts of felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Moland, Jermaine: 36, 800 E. South Fort Drive, Springfield, Missouri, failure to appear in court, driver must be licensed, running a red light with accident, felony hit-and-run driving/death or serious bodily injury.
Jones, Samantha Renee: 36, 526 Seventh St., Donaldsonville, hold for other agency, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, misdemeanor theft.
Loland, Damian Matthew: 18, 120 Coon Road, Pierre Part, two counts of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Braud, Donna M.: 56, 15035 La. 431, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Terry Jr., Timothy Stuart: 32, 39345 Oceanview Ave., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Turner, Diamonique: 19, 2295 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, simple assault, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Hanks, Kori: 37, 121 Ainsley Drive, Thibodaux, use of certain wireless telecommunications devices for text messaging prohibited, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, reckless operation.
Dec. 13
McClard, Shaun: 40, 22417 Teal St., Maurepas, violations of registration provisions, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, operating vehicle while license is suspended, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Maher, William J.: 39, 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, simple assault, domestic abuse battery.
Aultman, Alfred D.: 55, 10033 Clark Road, Geismar, hit-and-run driving.
Johnson, Amber D: 31, 44121 Flamingo St., Sorrento, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Earl, Angela Rene: 40, 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, resisting an officer.
Earl III, Wilbert: 34, 7036 Moran Road, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/simple assault, failure to appear in court, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Deleon, Brenden: 24, 3753 Soledad Ave., Baton Rouge, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/all other offenses, false certificates, resisting an officer, driver must be licensed, speeding.
Batiste, Dwayne J.: 29, 1107 Mill St., Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Williams, Quentin McCoy: 36, 107 Carriage Way, Thibodaux, parole violation, misdemeanor theft.
Williams, Marcus Dean: 26, 2215 S. Edward Ave., Gonzales, felony theft, traffic-control signals, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating motorcycles on roadways laned for traffic, examination of applicants required/classes of license, when passing on the right is permitted, reckless operation, vehicle license required, felony aggravated flight from an officer.
Falcon Jr., Stephen John: 24, 5505 Martin Luther King Parkway, Carville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse battery.
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 30, 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, felony possession of marijuana.
Dupaty, Conwiser: 41, 135 Dorseyville Lane, Belle Rose, felony theft.
Riley Jr., Kevin Paul: 18, 38072 Henry Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Thomas, Raydonna: 22, 5455 Presley Road, Sorrento, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 14
Brock, Jeremy W.: 34, 40396 Albert Ave., Prairieville, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Johnson, Jared Keith: 33, 1055 Elizabeth Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Hamilton, Dwayne Alfred: 37, 13101 Depen St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, no motor vehicle insurance, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, possession of marijuana, flight from an officer.
Bell, James Ezeff: 37, 910 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, domestic abuse battery.
Ezeff, Brenda Lee: 56, 910 Nolan St., Donaldsonville, resisting an officer.
Ford, Ragan: 27, 42427 Norwood Road, Gonzales, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Lively, Amanda: 31, 11056 Airline Highway, Gonzales, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden.
Dec. 15
Miles, Tameka Marie: 35, 15409 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, simple battery.
Martinez, Geizi: 28, 2300 Hamburg St., Brownsville, Texas, proper equipment required on vehicles/unsafe vehicles, careless operation, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Ricks, Danny S.: 37, 219 E. Railroad St., Gonzales, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Simpson, Lauren Ansley: 32, 43116 Pinewood Ave., Prairieville, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, state probation violation, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Bankston, Marion Elizabeth: 35, 40499 Noah Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Crespo, Lisa: 51, 18726 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 16
Million, Edward Gene: 55, 710 W. Tobey Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Gregoire, Douglas J.: 55, 17255 Rue Village, Prairieville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Solomon, Quinton Oliver: 19, 37276 Prairie Drive, Prairieville, in for court.
Waguespack, Alex: 19, 712 N. Eziore St., Gramercy, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Claiborne, Brandon Elias: 21, 182 Whispering Pines Drive, Buffalo, South Carolina, three counts of violations of protective orders.
Musco, Micheala: 20, 20602 La. 1, Lot 1, Golden Meadow, domestic abuse battery.
Phillips, Bret Michael: 29, 14227 Mire Road, Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, resisting a police officer with force or violence, domestic abuse battery.
Gomez, Jorge Hernandez: 53, Oak Meadow, Gonzales, hold for other agency, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Alford, Chelcie Marie: 27, 43034 Pee Wee Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, simple criminal damage to property.
Harbiston, David A.: 39, address unavailable, Breaux Bridge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, speeding, operating while intoxicated.
Lambert, Jashon Phillip: 48, 13327 La. 431, St. Amant, three counts of failure to appear in court, unauthorized entry of a place of business, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property.
Franco, Elder: 28, 41004 Villa Court N., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 17
Rubio, Maria De La Cruz: 26, 41004 Villa Court N., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Blackwood, Michael R.: 62, 15903 Eastcape Drive, Webster, Texas, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Blackwell, Trp W.: 48, 13030 La. 1146, Deridder, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brewer, David A.: 48, 13030 La. 1146, Deridder, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Held, Benjamin J.: 38, 12508 Wyndy Ave., Baton Rouge, false imprisonment, felony simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner, home invasion/battery.
Lewis, Keon D.: 18, 217 E. Roosevelt St., Gonzales, simple assault.
Morton, Eric Richard: 38, 323 Chateau Jon Drive, Denham Springs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Harvey, Jamie Kentrell: 26, 14447 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court in court.
Scivicque, Kayla Rae: 35, 43093 La. 621, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Weaver, Ashley Dawn: 36, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Weaver, Kerry Lynn: 36, 43264 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, misdemeanor theft.
Rose, Heather Lynn: 44, 17944 Jack Allen Road, Livingston, battery of a dating partner.
Wilson, Tiaghie Anice: 20, 6188 Djuanna Drive, Baton Rouge, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, felony aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, traffic-control signals.
Dec. 18
Wilson Jr., Lionel: 41, 15509 Shirley Drive, Prairieville, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, improper display of temporary license plate, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Mejia, Dunia: 31, 5750 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, driver must be licensed, no seat belt, child passenger restraint system, resisting an officer, when lighted lamps are required.
Briggs, Cory James: 29, 645 Kerrell Vidrine Road, Ville Platte, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Elwood, Jessica Lee: 27, 12168 Griffith Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Polanco-Hurtado, Junior Alexander: 20, 2611 Bernwood Drive, Baton Rouge, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, parks rules and regulations.
Thurman, Javetta Monique: 29, 18127 River Landing Drive, Prairieville, injuring public records, government benefits fraud, felony theft.
Wheeler Jr., Don Madison: 41, 18127 River Landing Drive, Prairieville, government benefits fraud, injuring public records, felony theft.
Bruno, Dylan M.: 21, 41028 Turo Lane, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Nelson, James William: 50, 16969 Old Hammond Road, Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.