In light of Gov. John Bel Edwards' announcement that the state will be moving to Phase 3 coronavirus restrictions on Friday, the Ascension Parish school district will be moving some of its grades now on an alternating online and in-person instruction schedule to daily in-person learning in the classroom in the near future, the district said.
Currently, primary students are in the classrooms, while students in middle school and high school are on the alternating schedule.
Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement Thursday that the current learning system will stay in place through next week, Sept. 14-18, and that more information on the transition for some grades to in-school learning will be announced at the end of that time.
Under Phase 3, Alexander said, sizes of groups allowed in a school space increase from 25 percent to 50 percent of capacity and bus capacity moves from 50 percent to 75 percent.
Safety measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and monitoring symptoms will continue, he said.
Gov. Edwards, who announced the move to Phase 3 on Thursday morning, said he'll be providing more details about the change in restrictions status on Friday.