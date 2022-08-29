The St. Amant High Booster Club recently hosted its annual Gator Nation Coaches and Administration Meal to kick off the 2022 Season, said Booster Club President James E. LeBlanc.
For well over 25 years the St. Amant Booster Club has kicked the season off by hosting, serving and feeding all the coaches and administrators at St. Amant High School to show its appreciation for the dedicated time and efforts they spend with the school's student athletes, LeBlanc said.
The event started at the home of Richard and Myrtle Waguespack, longtime booster club members. "It's a long time tradition we promised the Waguespack family we would keep going in honor of their names," LeBlanc said.
St. Amant High School has well over 850 student athletes and 28 sports, all supported by the St. Amant Booster Club.
Members of the Booster Club, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department, Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department served the coaches and administrators.