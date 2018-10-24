GONZALES — The annual Jambalaya Festival Association Christmas Parade will be making a simple direction change, marching south on Burnside Avenue instead of north, when it rolls at 1 p.m. Dec. 9.
The old route began near the Civic Center on Irma Boulevard, turned right onto Burnside and ended before Airline Highway. The new parade route will head in the opposite direction on Burnside and end at the East Bank Shopping Center near La. 30.
The city and the association decided on the new route for safety reasons to avoid the railroad tracks that cross Burnside to the north of Cornerview, Mayor Barney Arceneaux said.
People have inevitably tended to gather near the tracks, Arceneaux said at the City Council meeting Monday.
He noted that parade planners have gotten some criticism about the route change on social media recently, laying the change to protection of new landscaping along Burnside in the older part of Gonzales.
While that's not the initial rationale for the route change, it is a good secondary reason, Arceneaux said.
Also on Monday, the City Council approved raising the security deposit for leasing the Civic Center from $300 to $600 to help ensure that lease requirements are met on cleanup after events.