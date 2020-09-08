It's celebration time at the Ascension Parish Library.
During September, the lbrary is celebrating its 60th anniversary.
"As you know, a library is more than just books," according to a news release from the library. "Over the last 60 years, you have allowed us to be a part of your daily life, helping us in our mission to fulfill the educational, informational and recreational needs of Ascension Parish citizens."
Library leaders want to share the celebration with the community. The monthlong celebration includes parties for all ages with activities at each location.
These parties are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22 in Donaldsonville; 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 in Galvez; 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Dutchtown; and 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28 in Gonzales. Each party will encompass both youth and adult activities. Youth activities will include water sprinkler fun, sidewalk chalk, as well as a variety of indoor play options. Adult activities will include dancing demonstrations/lessons at 10 a.m. provided by local dance instructor, Beverly Cook, at all four locations. Other activities include classic car shows in Donaldsonville and Dutchtown and a visit from folk artist Alvin Batiste in Donaldsonville. Like any good party, there will be plenty of food and music.
All month long, the library invites patrons to submit their favorite memories of how the library has impacted their life over the years. Stop by any library location or visit www.myAPL.org to submit your stories.
For more information, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052, Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Activity stations are cleaned between patron usage, and the library encourages social distancing. Masks are required within the library.
"If you are interested in participating but are hesitant to come in, we are happy to bring you a snack packet to your car when you visit the library for curbside services," the release says.