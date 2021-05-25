A group of 13 women from Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in St. Amant's St. Rose de Lima Court 1194 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas took first-place honors in the talent competition at the 49th Biennial State Convention of the Louisiana CDA.
The convention theme, “Love one Another As I Have Loved You,” was displayed by the women who dressed in nuns’ habits and brought the audience to their feet with the song “I Will Follow Him.”
Their “sister act” was so inspiring that real-life nuns Sister Maria Culaway, of Court Notre Fame de la Paix 2316, and Sister Evangeline Romero of the Court St. Phillip 1504, joined the performers for photos after the show.
Earning a perfect score for their performance were Madeline Fazzio, Bettye Lambert, Rebecca Tambling, Laurie Gautreaux, Sandy Hack, Melissa Madere, Lynne Keller, Estelle Babin, Deborah Heath, Monica Faucheux, Allison Attuso, Susan Haydel and Court Regent Janissa Laviolette.