Lester Lee, an independent LPL Financial adviser at LDFwealth Financial Group in Baton Rouge, has announced his inclusion in LPL’s Patriot Club’s Club. The award is presented to less 9% of the firm’s more than 16,000 LPL-affiliated advisers nationwide, according to a news release.
“I’m proud to congratulate Lester Lee on behalf of LPL,” said Andy Kalbaugh, LPL managing director and divisional president, National Sales and Consulting. “We applaud his dedication to making meaningful impacts in the lives of his clients every day. We’re honored to support advisers like him and wish him continued success.”
Lee is a certified financial planner practitioner based in Baton Rouge and he has been advising families, professionals and retirees in Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parishes for over 27 years.