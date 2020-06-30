Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.
The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.
Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.
Ascension Parish
Donaldsonville
Varina A. Ervin, Associate of Applied Science, Business Administration
Kyla Louise Levy, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant
Gonzales
Tyler Wayne Tidwell, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management
Stevie Nicole Bourg, Associate of Applied, Science Paralegal Studies
Liliana I. Quezada, Associate of Science, Business
Varina A. Ervin, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Nelshonda N. Taylor, Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic
Sarah Acevedo, Associate of Science, Nursing
Andrea Deangelo Davenport, Technical Diploma, Practical Nursing
Ernest Vincent Capello IV, Associate of Science, General Science
Prairieville
Collin Cooper, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management
Connor M. Crochet, Associate of Science, Business
Karina Ozuna-Higuera, Associate of Science, Business
Connor M. Crochet, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Karina Ozuna-Higuera, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology
Kacie A. Fox, Associate of Applied Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography
David Edward McCarroll, Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic
Brandilyn Anne Amorello, Associate of Science, Nursing
Nunziatina Maria Boccanfuso, Associate of Science, Nursing
Cameron N. Ardoin, AS Louisiana Transfer
Scarlett Marie Delatte, Associate of Science, General Science
Lauren Ashley Jackson, Associate of Science, General Science
Gabrielle Dixon, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations
Kamieshela Hayes, Technical Diploma, Welding
St. Amant
Nicole Sophia Vafiadis, Associate of Science, General Science
Tyler Garza, Associate of Applied Science, Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Technologies
Tyler Garza, Technical Diploma, Automotive Technician