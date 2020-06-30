Baton Rouge Community College celebrated its nearly 400 spring 2020 graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony on May 29 via the college’s Facebook page. The ceremony included many components of BRCC’s traditional graduation ceremony with messages from BRCC Chancellor Willie Smith, the academic deans and college officials.

The name of each graduate was read aloud. Baton Rouge business leader and former Associated Grocers President and CEO J. H. “Jay” Campbell Jr. delivered the keynote address.

Graduates also participated in a drive-thru diploma pickup May 28, where the chancellor donned full regalia and congratulated every graduate, who was handed their diploma, any honors cords or stoles, and a celebratory yard sign.

Ascension Parish

Donaldsonville

Varina A. Ervin, Associate of Applied Science, Business Administration

Kyla Louise Levy, Certificate of Technical Studies, Medical Assistant

Gonzales

Tyler Wayne Tidwell, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management

Stevie Nicole Bourg, Associate of Applied, Science Paralegal Studies

Liliana I. Quezada, Associate of Science, Business

Varina A. Ervin, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Nelshonda N. Taylor, Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic

Sarah Acevedo, Associate of Science, Nursing

Andrea Deangelo Davenport, Technical Diploma, Practical Nursing

Ernest Vincent Capello IV, Associate of Science, General Science

Prairieville

Collin Cooper, Associate of Applied Science, Construction Management

Connor M. Crochet, Associate of Science, Business

Karina Ozuna-Higuera, Associate of Science, Business

Connor M. Crochet, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Karina Ozuna-Higuera, Certificate of Applied Science, Business Technology

Kacie A. Fox, Associate of Applied Science, Diagnostic Medical Sonography

David Edward McCarroll, Associate of Applied Science, Paramedic

Brandilyn Anne Amorello, Associate of Science, Nursing

Nunziatina Maria Boccanfuso, Associate of Science, Nursing

Cameron N. Ardoin, AS Louisiana Transfer

Scarlett Marie Delatte, Associate of Science, General Science

Lauren Ashley Jackson, Associate of Science, General Science

Gabrielle Dixon, Technical Diploma, Culinary Arts & Occupations

Kamieshela Hayes, Technical Diploma, Welding

St. Amant

Nicole Sophia Vafiadis, Associate of Science, General Science

Tyler Garza, Associate of Applied Science, Vehicle Maintenance & Repair Technologies

Tyler Garza, Technical Diploma, Automotive Technician

