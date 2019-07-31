Candidates announcement deadline set
The Ascension Advocate will publish campaign announcements for candidates vying for local or parish seats in the upcoming general election. All announcements must include candidate's name, age, employment, political party and education. Please include a telephone number.
All announcements must be received by Aug. 29. Email announcements and a photograph to ascension@theadvocate.com.
All announcements will be edited for style and length.
For information, call editor Darlene Denstorff at (225) 388-0215.
Fall prevention for seniors
The Ascension Parish Library will team up with the Capital Area Agency on Aging and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension to present Tai Ji Quan: Moving for Better Balance workshops from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mondays and Fridays from Aug. 12 through Feb. 14 at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.
The Tai Ji Quan program consists of an eight-form core routine with built-in exercise variations and a subroutine of integrated therapeutic movements. Chair-supported progressions, from completely seated, through sit-and-stand, to chair-assisted, are also included. The goal of the program is to improve performance of daily tasks and reduce falls among older adults. For best results, participants should plan to attend at least 75% of the classes. To register, call Our Lady of the Lake Ascension community education at (225) 621-2906.
Starting a business
A senior business consultant with the Louisiana Small Business Development Center at Southern University and A&M College-Baton Rouge will lead a free seminar on starting and financing a small business at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. To register, call (225) 673-8699.
Library on a roll
Ascension Parish Library’s outreach vehicle brings a wide variety of books, movies and other materials to convenient locations. Stops open to the public this month are:
- Oak Grove Community Center, 37433 La. 42, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 15
- Tureau’s Grocery Store, 44463 La. 431, St. Amant, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 16
- Darrow Community Center, 37112 Martin Luther King St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 2 and Aug. 16
- Butcher Boy, 3439 La. 1, Donaldsonville, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 20
- Sorrento Community Center, 7471 Main St., 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 21
- Rouses Market-Duplessis, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 22.
- The Church Donaldsonville, 613 W. Seventh St., 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 22
- Donaldsonville Senior Apartments, 425 Memorial Drive, 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9
- Lemanville Park, 3131 La. 18, Donaldsonville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 23
- Keystone of Galvez Park on Timberstone Drive, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 27
- St. Amant Park, 45404 Stringer Bridge Road, 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 13 and Aug. 27
- Labor Day Block Party, Tanger Outlets, 2100 S. Tanger Blvd., Gonzales, noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 31.
The schedule is subject to change. For information, call the library at (225) 647-8924.