Volunteers needed
Volunteer Ascension is looking for volunteers for the upcoming Ascension Hot Air Balloon Festival at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
A host of volunteer opportunities are available throughout the festival, which features games, food and hot air balloon glows each night.
To volunteer, go to volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/balloonfestival.
The festival is Sept. 21-22.
Golf Ascension
It's not too late to register for the Ascension Chamber's 21st Golf Ascension tournament set for Oct. 15 at Pelican Point Links course. Cost is $550 per team. Sign up a four-person team by calling Liz Laurent at (225) 647-7487 or email LLaurent@ascensionchamber.com.
Explore circuitry
Children in second grade and up will have an opportunity to create machines with littleBits components at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at the Dutchtown branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling.
The swappable littleBits circuit boards must stay at the library for future programs, so participants are encouraged to take photos of their creations. For information, call the Dutchtown library at (225) 673-8699.
Boucherie Fest plans
Plans are underway for the Sorrento Lions Club's Boucherie Festival, set for Oct. 12-14 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
To register for any of the cooking events, visit www.boucheriefestival.com/forms.
Community CPR certification course
Most people who experience cardiac arrest die because they don’t receive immediate CPR from someone on the scene. As a bystander, your actions can help. Learn the lifesaving skills of CPR in a group setting which provides students with hands-on CPR practice. Suggested for community groups, new parents, grandparents, baby sitters or anyone interested in learning how to save a life. Cost is $50 and includes BLS certification card. Preregistration is required. Space is limited. The class will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 15 at the St. Elizabeth Education Building, 721 E. La. 30. Call (225) 621-2906.
Al-Anon meeting
The local Al-Anon group meets Sept. 18 and Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. in the Sister Linda conference room at St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Watercolor class
Take time to relax in an adult beginning watercolor class held by the River Region Art Association. Watercolor artist Betty Marks will instruct participants on working with watercolors. Class is held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday evenings: Sept. 13, 20 and 27 and Oct. 4. Cost of the course is $100, students can purchase their own supplies using the supply list provided online. It can also be picked up at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, in Gonzales. For more information, call Depot Gallery at (225) 644-8496.