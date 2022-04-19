Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited a Prairieville man for a Wildlife Management Area violation in St. Bernard Parish on April 6.
Agents cited Andrew Messenger, 29, for violating the regulations on the Biloxi WMA by operating a vessel with “surface drive” motors as its form of propulsion.
Agents were on patrol on the Biloxi WMA when they observed Messenger in a pipeline canal near the southwest branch of Bayou Biloxi operating a vessel being propelled by three surface drive motors and actively bowfishing.
On the Biloxi WMA mud boats or air-cooled propulsion vessels can only be powered by straight shaft long tail air-cooled mud motors that are 25 total horsepower or less on the WMA. All other types of airboats, mud boats or air-cooled propulsion vessels (including surface drive boats) are prohibited.
Violating the regulations on a WMA carries up to a $350 fine. Participating agents in the case are Sgt. Jason Gernados and Cpl. Thomas Forehand.