The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on May 7-14:
May 7
Painter Jr., Paul Gerald: 49; 45166 Chartin Lane, St. Amant; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
Naquin, Ryan Patrick: 34; 17025 La. 44, Prairieville; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety
May 8
Isaac, Lawrence: 24; 205 Rivercrest Ave.; Baton Rouge; hold for other agency, illegal carrying of weapons (misdemeanor), illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000 (felony), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, theft $1,000 but less than $5,000 (felony), failure to appear-bench warrant
Villnuve, Daniel: 38; 9011 La. 22, St. Amant; surety, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 9
Frazier, Xavier Dewayne: 32; 611 Second St., Donaldsonville; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), violations of protective orders, second-degree battery
Valin, Noah Adam: 36; 13132 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; aggravated second-degree battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 10
James, Jada: 19; 3039 Law St., New Orleans; illegal carrying of weapons (felony), no seat belt, driver must be licensed, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000 (misdemeanor), aggravated flight from an officer (felony), illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony), resisting an officer
Wilder, Justin Patrick: 19; 1330 Jim Taylor Road, Baton Rouge; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 (felony)
Bougere, Deon: 25; 117 Bertrand St., Napoleonville; domestic abuse battery
Dixon, Cody M.: 27; 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville; simple battery of persons with infirmities
Morrison, James: 58; 10474 Acy Road, Unit 31A, St Amant; domestic abuse battery, failure to appear-bench warrant
May 12
Turner, Lydara Adam: 39; 209 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales; simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling
Ayo, Kim: 51; 15031 Kenneth Michael Road, Gonzales; obscenity
Dorsey, Buddy: 53; 3120 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville; illegal possession of stolen things $1,000 to $5,000 (felony)
May 13
Hayes, Damon Javonta: 20; 4444 Tigerland Ave., Baton Rouge; aggravated assault with a firearm (felony), possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated number or mark, battery of a dating partner
Gonzales, Brandon Michael: 35; 44472 Gold Place Road, St. Amant; two counts criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, sale/distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; two counts distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), simple burglary (all others), three counts criminal conspiracy
Harris Jr., Edmond C.: 64; 44472 Gold Place Road, St Amant; simple burglary (all others), criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; distribution/ possession with the intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
May 14
Roberts, Kieaira Leann: 22, 4529 Jenkins Road, Darrow; domestic abuse aggravated assault
Landry, Stacy Lee: 43; 1305 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, obscenity, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct
Everett Jr., Johnny D.: 25, 42553 La. 42 31; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000 (felony), when passing on the right is permitted, stop signs and yield signs, traffic-control signals, maximum speed limit, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, flight from an officer (misdemeanor), aggravated flight from an officer (felony), theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000 (felony)