Ascension Chamber of Commerce has a new leader as Robert Burgess took the reins last week.
Burgess is a longtime member of the capital region business community with a history of leadership. A native of Lafayette, Burgess served as an active-duty naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and chief operating officer of Eatel Corp. and Gulf Coast Wireless.
He served as president and CEO of St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, and interim CEO of Woman’s Hospital in Baton Rouge.
“Robert has made it very clear that he is passionate about the Chamber staff. Helping them succeed is a priority,” said former board Chair Ronnie Daigle. “We are very excited for the direction that Burgess is going to take this Chamber.”
The Ascension Chamber of Commerce, which has almost 500 members, is an active community partner with a year-round event list. The chamber provides resources and facilitates connections between businesses of all sizes and the community.
Former President Anthony Ramirez left the chamber to pursue other interests.