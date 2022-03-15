The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on March 3-9:

March 3

Kirkland, Willie: 1936 Jasper Avenue A, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; arraignment, third degree rape

Peters, Karla Liles: 38251 La. 42, Prairieville; Age: 34; possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), and three counts failure to appear-bench warrant

Washington, Debra Kirby: 4550 Sycamore St, Baton Rouge; Age: 64; possession of a Schedule V CDS, possession of Schedule IV CDS, violations of registration provisions, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000

Johnson, Mark Anthony: 2223 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 45; failure to appear-bench warrant, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, and theft less than $1,000

Millien, Jamal Renard: 3719 La. 1 S., Napoleonville; Age: 32; hit and run driving, and criminal mischief/giving of any false report or complaint to a sheriff, or his deputies, or to any officer of the law

Clark Jr., Denny Duane: 17019 La. 42, French Settlement; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant

Recotta, Darsha M.: 10929 Ansley Avenue, Baton Rouge; Age: 51; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

Corban, Melissa: 43300 N. Pine Crest St, Gonzales; Age: 51; theft $5,000 but less than $25,000

Johnson, Derek Wayne: 13221 Sunshine Road, Baton Rouge, Age: 53; arraignment for fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

March 4

Johnson, Christal Lilliman: 2142 W. La 30, Apt. 101, Gonzales; Age: 42; arraignment for two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, theft less than $1,000, and access device fraud less than $1,000

Cowart, Edward Alex: 18553 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville; Age: 34; probation violation parish, and violations of protective orders

Whittington, Cherese: Unknown, Darrow; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, expired drivers license, and owners and drivers to comply with inspection laws

Turner, Derek Quentin: 2526 Cleveland Avenue, New Orleans; Age: 18; violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law; drug-free zone, unlawful sale/purchase/or possession of tobacco; signs required, possession of marijuana more than 14 grams, and criminal trespass/ all other

Anderson, Darren: 8213 Wood Lane, St. James; Age: 53; arraignment for fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

Sharp, Preston Scott: 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; criminal trespass/ all other and theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Hebert, Marcus: 10474 Acy Road 53, St. Amant; Age: 47; failure to appear-bench warrant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery, and child endangerment

Serigny, Kameron Joseph: 14362 Tiggy Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and pornography involving juveniles

March 5

Douglas, Chad: 13504 Bayou Grand South Blvd, Gonzales; Age: 27; first count operating while intoxicated

Sellers Jr., Roy: 5162 Salinger Drive, Darrow; Age: 32; unlawful refusal to submit to chemical test; prior offenses, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic, and fourth or more count operating while intoxicated

Clifton, Sage Patrick: 918 Peytavin St., Donaldsonville; Age: 21; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear-bench warrant

March 6

Casso, Cori Clayton, 36324 C Braud RD, Prairieville; Age: 45; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, bicycles/front lamps/ rear lamps/side and rear reflectors, and flight from an officer

Lessard, Zachary: Goldenrod St., Denham Springs; Age: 25; parole violation, child passenger restraint system, driver must be licensed, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17, possession of Schedule II CDS (methamphetamine), and failure to appear-bench warrant

Williams, Wilson: 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville; Age: 53; state probation violation, and failure to appear-bench warrant

Taylor Jr., Ricky Nelson: 1715 Loretta D St., Donaldsonville; Age: 38; surety, disturbing the peace /violent and tumultuous manner/ disorderly conduct, and violations of protective orders

Funes-Banegas, Kevin R.: 725 Maple St., Marrero; Age: 18; violations of registration provisions, reckless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, driver must be licensed, and first offense operating while intoxicated

March 7

Burnstein, Tiranae: 44444 Melancon St., Sorrento; Age: 23; driver must be licensed, careless operation (with accident), and aggravated cruelty to animals

Richardson, Maneika: 15155 La. 44, 31-A, Gonzales; Age: 45; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000

Holmes, Kim M.: 14086 Airline Highway, Apt. 3024, Gonzales; Age: 52; prohibited activities and sanctions (insurance fraud)

Terrell, Michael Grant: 43081 N. Lanoux Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000

Bibbs, Charles R.: 302 E. City Park St., Gonzales; Age: 33; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, and unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling

Parker, Seth James: 36600 Pookey Lane 17, Prairieville; Age: 54; manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I CDS

Roy, Christina D.: 12447 Ruth Road, Gonzales; Age: 34; failure to appear-bench warrant

McCumber, Christopher M.: 2749 Foliage Drive, Marrero; Age: 51; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant and fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction,

Conish, Jakoria: 38214 Brown Road, Prairieville; Age: 21; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction

March 8

Bryant, Michael J.: 10474 Acy Road, St. Amant; Age: 23; failure to appear-bench warrant

Clark, Joshua Ezekiel: 704 N. Brown Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 32; resisting an officer, and criminal trespass/trespassing of real property

Worthy, Penny Capri: 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge; Age: 36; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000

Fisher, Demontrey Montreal: 14925 La. 27, Dequincy; Age: 30; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, and possession of Schedule IV CDS

Thierry, Vallery Dequnaton: 37402 Dutchtown Crossing Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 40; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant and bigamy

Jasmin, Juanqueious Tramam: 1257 Magnolia Heights St., Vacherie; Age: 37; simple criminal damage to property less than $1000, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, assault by drive-by shooting, and possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies

Richard, Dexter William: 43312 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales; Age: 32; theft $1,000 but less than $5,000, and forgery

Posey, Jeremy Keith: 42385 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville; Age: 23; operating vehicle while license is suspended, no motor vehicle insurance, prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000, and theft less than $1,000

March 9

Joseph Jr., Morris: 35127 Wilma Lane, Donaldsonville; Age: 29; sexual battery, domestic abuse battery; and strangulation

Benjamin, Tatyana Ani: 10430 Deweye Eve Court, Houston, Age: 18; arraignment for resisting an officer

Marsh, Divine Vincent: 11910 Thoroughbred Drive, Houston, Age: 18; arraignment for resisting an officer, driver must be licensed, careless operation, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, and maximum speed limit

Camper, Whitney Monique: 39103 Cajun Bayou Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 18; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace/language/ disorderly conduct, and simple battery

Holloway, Dacoby Jamal: 40144 Germany Road, Gonzales; Age: 18; aggravated assault with a firearm

Starks, Kenyona: 14323 Summerset Drive, Gonzales; Age: 18; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, disturbing the peace / language/ disorderly conduct, and simple battery

Mendez, Juan: 2007 N. Amelia Avenue, Gonzales; Age: 26; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant and probation violation parish

Johnson, Richard J.: 10474 Acy Road 53, St. Amant; Age: 32; failure to appear-bench warrant and three counts violations of protective orders

Keown, Steven C.: 47318 Church Point Rd, Gonzales; Age: 62; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant and theft $1,000 but less than $5,000