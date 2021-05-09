A few traditions couldn't be stopped by the pandemic as graduating seniors at area high school did their best to mark the end of their high school careers with popular rituals.

After East Ascension High School leaders gave the OK, graduating seniors donned swim wear, inflatables, life vests and goggles for the pond jump on May 5. Across the parish at St. Amant High, students used water balloons and water guns for the parking lot water fight.

The East Ascension pond jump dates back to the early years of the Gonzales high school when a few seniors ran across the street on the last day of school to jump in a pond in front of a hospital. After attempts by school officials to prevent the jump from taking place, students continued to take the plunge. The jump started and stopped over the years but became a school-approved activity after officials worked to make the jump safe.

Parents, many who jumped themselves, lined the banks of the pond, which sits in front of the Ascension Parish governmental complex, documenting the event with cellphones and cameras. Many of the jumpers floated across the pond with the assistance of colorful inflatables.

At St. Amant, the St. Amant Fire Department provided water for the parking lot celebration. Hoses and water cannons "made it rain" as the students uses water guns and water-filled balloons for the celebration.

In addition, students picked up their caps and gowns and finished their final exams.

Dutchtown, Donaldsonville, East Ascension and St. Amant high seniors graduate this week in outdoor ceremonies.