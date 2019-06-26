Gautreau-Williams Post 81 of the American Legion of Gonzales has selected eight Junior ROTC cadets for its Junior ROTC awards.
The General Military Excellence Award is presented to a cadet who is in the top 25 percent of his or her class in academic subjects and JROTC subjects, and has demonstrated outstanding qualities in military leadership, discipline, character and citizenship.
The Scholastic Excellence Award is awarded to a cadet who is in the top 10 percent of his or her class in academic subjects, the top 25 percent of his or her class in JROTC subjects, has demonstrated qualities of leadership, and has actively participated in related student activities such as student organizations, constructive activities or sports.
Recipients of Scholastic Excellence Awards are:
- St. Amant Cadet Erica Blevins (gold)
- East Ascension High School Cadet Blake LeBlanc (gold)
- St. Amant Cadet Dylan Marshall (silver)
- St. Amant Cadet Kailena Bounnavong (bronze).
Recipients of Military Excellence Awards are:
- St. Amant Cadet Sky Casper (gold)
- EAHS Cadet Baily LeBlanc (gold)
- St. Amant Cadet Cassidy Rousseau (silver)
- St. Amant Cadet Drake Miller (bronze).
Gautreau-Williams Post 81 is at 12042 W. Main St., Gonzales. Post meetings are at 7 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.