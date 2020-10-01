Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies are looking for a registered sex offender and former deputy still on probation from child pornography and indecent behavior convictions who faces new accusations of soliciting a juvenile boy for sex and, this time, having sex with the youth.
Between 2013 and 2015, Todd Tripp, 31, a former sheriff's correctional deputy for a year and a half, had been arrested multiple times over repeated accusations of child pornography possession, computer-aided solicitation of juvenile, carnal knowledge of juvenile and other related allegations.
Tripp was fired from the Sheriff's Office after his initial arrest in September 2013.
As new arrests followed and more counts mounted, his defense attorney had argued for a time that his client was not guilty by reason insanity due to post-traumatic stress disorder. But Tripp ended up pleading guilty in December 2017 to reduced charges. He was released from state prison in March 2019 with five years probation and a requirement to register as a sex offender.
Deputies said on Thursday that Tripp, 43473 Tullier Road, Sorrento, met the 16-year male through a social media dating site.
Tripp used a false name and began actively engaging with the juvenile online. Tripp met with the 16-year-old, who is from another parish, at least three times and engaged in sexual activity with him, deputies said.
Tripp is now wanted on counts of three counts carnal knowledge of a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and unlawful use or access of social media, deputies said.
In March 2015, Tripp was out on bail from his earlier counts and had been accused of contacting a 13-year-old juvenile male from Germantown, Tennessee, and exchanging sexual comments with him. Detectives later found a nude photograph of the youth in Tripp's home.
At the time, deputies said Tripp had been discussing the possibility of traveling to visit the boy, though that never happened. The discovery and subsequent arrest led the revocation of his bail at the time.
In his plea agreement, Tripp acknowledged that he sent "lewd and lascivious text messages" to the teen and that sheriff's detectives found child pornography images in his home in September 2013.
With the new allegations that emerged Tuesday, Tripp may face significant jail time under the terms of that old plea if he is captured and his probation is revoked.
Under prosecutors' recommendations, Tripp's sentence amounted to four years in prison after suspensions and other steps. But his full sentence under the plea is 84 years. At the time of his sentence, Tripp had already spent 2.5 years in prison.
Part of the old sentence's recommendation is that Tripp have no internet or social media use outside work.
Anyone with knowledge of the whereabouts of Tripp should contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7868). To be eligible for a cash reward, you must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.