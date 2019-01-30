The barns at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center have been busy and will stay that way throughout February.
This year's Ascension Parish Livestock Show included more than 220 animals exhibited by 75 4-H and FFA members. The event Jan. 18-19 included a stick-horse rodeo; exhibition of rabbits, poultry, sheep, goats, beef cattle, dairy cattle and swine; and an awards banquet to honor volunteers and exhibitors.
In addition to the animal judging, 4-H and FFA members participated in premier exhibitor contests that quiz the showman’s knowledge of their livestock project and a showmanship contest that evaluates how well the showman presents his or her livestock animal to the livestock judge.
Winners from the Ascension Parish Livestock Show will move on to the South Central District Livestock Show on Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, where they will compete to qualify for the State Livestock Show on Feb. 9-16 at Lamar-Dixon.
Parish winners included:
Goat exhibitors
- Grand Champion Market Goat, Alie Causey
- Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat, Desiree Falgout
- Champion Purebred Boer Buck, Sarah Pregeant
- Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Buck, Logan Brignac
- Champion Purebred Boer Doe, Hayden Daigle
- Reserve Champion Purebred Boer Doe, Sarah Pregeant
- Champion Percentage Boer Doe, Alie Causey
- Reserve Champion Percentage Boer Doe, Hayden Daigle
- Champion Purebred Pygmy Buck, Grant Gautreau
- Reserve Champion Purebred Pygmy Buck, Zack Zeringue
- Champion Purebred Pygmy Doe, Grant Gautreau
- Reserve Champion Purebred Pygmy Doe, Nathaniel Gautreau
- Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck, Marie Brignac
- Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Buck, Sadie Bourgeois
- Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe, Alie Causey
- Reserve Champion Nigerian Dwarf Doe, Paige Blanchard
- Champion Commercial Doe, Desiree Falgout
- Reserve Champion Commercial Doe, Alie Causey
- Supreme Champion Buck, Sarah Pregeant
- Supreme Champion Doe, Desiree Falgout.
Goat showmanship
- Champion Senior Showman, Desiree Falgout
- Champion Intermediate Showman, Alie Causey
- Champion Junior Showman, Sarah Pregeant
- Champion Rookie Showman, Paige Blanchard
- Overall Champion Goat Showman, Desiree Falgout
- Premier Goat Exhibitor, Sarah Pregeant.
Dairy cattle exhibitor
- Champion Jersey Female, Hudson Clements
- Reserve Champion Jersey Female, Hudson Clements
- Rookie and Overall Champion Showman, Hudson Clements.
Beef cattle exhibitors
- Champion Steer, Camryn Castrogovannie
- Champion Non-Brahman Influence Commercial Heifer, Cody Waguespack
- Champion Angus Bull, Zack Zeringue
- Champion Angus Heifer, Brody Babin
- Reserve Champion Angus Heifer, Zack Zeringue
- Champion Beefmaster Bull, Paige Zeringue
- Reserve Champion Beefmaster Bull, Joey Zeringue
- Champion Beefmaster Heifer, Paige Zeringue
- Champion Grey Brahman Bull, Peyton Blanchard
- Reserve Champion Grey Brahman Bull, Peyton Blanchard
- Champion Grey Brahman Heifer, Peyton Blanchard
- Champion Hereford Heifer, Brody Babin
- Champion AOB Female, Camryn Castrogovannie
- Overall Bull, Peyton Blanchard
- Overall Heifer, Camryn Castrogovannie.
Beef cattle showmanship
- Champion Senior Showman, Paige Zeringue
- Champion Intermediate Showman, Peyton Blanchard
- Champion Junior Showman, Brody Babin
- Overall Champion Beef Showman, Paige Zeringue
- Premier Beef Exhibitor, Peyton Blanchard.
Sheep exhibitors
- Champion Market Lamb, Tate Templet
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb, Ella McGowan
- Champion Commercial Ewe, Marie Brignac
- Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe, Marie Brignac
- Supreme Ewe, Marie Brignac.
Lamb showmanship
- Champion Senior Showman, Stephanie Epps
- Champion Junior Showman, Ella McGowan
- Champion Rookie Showman, Tate Templet
- Overall Champion Sheep Showman, Ella McGowan.
Swine exhibitors
- Champion Market AOB (any other breed), Torie Laiche
- Reserve Champion Market AOB, Kylie Cliburn
- Champion Market Barrow, Abby Lobell
- Reserve Champion Market Barrow, Bailey Louviere
- Champion Market Hampshire, Bailey Louviere
- Reserve Champion Market Hampshire, Cheyenne Moran
- Champion Market Yorkshire, Bailey Louviere
- Reserve Champion Market Yorkshire, Cheyenne Moran
- Champion Cross Gilt, Torie Laiche
- Reserve Champion Cross Gilt, Cheyenne Moran
- Champion Market Duroc, Anna Schexnayder
- Reserve Champion Market Duroc, Ian Turner
- Grand Champion Market Pig, Torie Laiche
- Reserve Champion Market Pig, Cheyenne Moran
- Champion Commercial Gilt, Scott Brogan
- Reserve Champion Commercial Gilt, Jesse Fairchild
- Champion Breeding AOB, Madylyn Turner
- Champion Breeding Duroc, Tobie Laiche
- Reserve Champion Breeding Duroc, Madylyn Turner
- Champion Breeding Hampshire, Madylyn Turner
- Champion Breeding Yorkshire, Torie Laiche
- Reserve Champion Breeding Yorkshire, Scott Brogan
- Supreme Breeding Gilt, Tobie Laiche.
Swine showmanship
- Champion Senior Showman, Torie Laiche
- Champion Intermediate Showman, Dallis Moran
- Champion Junior Showman, Jake Folse
- Champion Rookie Showman, Beau Louviere
- Overall Champion Swine Showman, Dallis Moran
- Premier Swine Exhibitor, Torie Laiche.
Poultry exhibitors
- Champion Broiler, Lyla Cernich
- Reserve Champion Broiler, Lyla Cernich
- Champion Bantam Bird, Luke Guillot
- Reserve Champion Bantam Bird, Allie Cliburn
- Champion Standard Bird, Allie Cliburn
- Reserve Champion Standard Bird, Anna Parker
- Supreme Bird in Show, Luke Guillot.
Poultry showmanship
- Champion Senior Showman, Kyndal Wright
- Champion Intermediate Showman, Luke Guillot
- Champion Junior Showman, Anna Parker
- Champion Rookie Showman, London Hicks
- Overall Champion Poultry Showman, Anna Parker.
Rabbit exhibitors
- Grand Champion Rabbit, Brooklynn LeBlanc
- Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit, Kayleigh Salazar
- Champion Rabbit Meat Pen, Hudson Clements.
Rabbit showmanship
- Champion Senior Showman, Rachel Stewart
- Champion Intermediate Showman, Bailey Louviere
- Champion Junior Showman, Kayleigh Salazar
- Champion Rookie Showman, Sheila McCrory
- Overall Champion Rabbit Showman, Bailey Louviere
Rabbit showmanship winners among rookie exhibitors are: Paige Blanchard, Marie Brignac, Lyla Cernich, Hudson Clements, Allie Cliburn, Karli Fife, McKinzey Fowler, Nathaniel Gautreau, Sophie Gibbons, Jacie Hebert, London Hicks, Samira Lopez, Beau Louviere, Sheila McCrory, Mallory Miller, Morgan Miller, Anna Parker, Lily Raffray, Luke Stafford, Tate Templet and Paige Zeringue. The overall rookie exhibitor is Lyla Cernich.
The 2019 graduating livestock seniors are Kelsie Brignac, Jesse Fairchild, McKinzey Fowler, Cody Waguespack, Paige Zeringue and Zack Zeringue.
The Adult Volunteer Service Award went to Neal Schexnayder.