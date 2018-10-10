Investar Bank is holding a fundraising campaign through Oct. 31 for Junior Achievement, to help bring JA mentoring programs into classrooms in Greater Baton Rouge and Acadiana.
Students will benefit from five to seven hours of mentoring from the business community using real-world personal finance lessons.
“Engaging kids early with money concepts and learning activities can help them gain awareness of their own goals and thoughts about money management. Too many young people and adults find themselves having to overcome financial pitfalls and learn finance lessons the hard way,” JA Area President Paula Dawson said, “but Junior Achievement supporters know that early and frequent mentoring can make the difference."
Donations to support Junior Achievement’s mission are being accepted at all Investar Bank branches through Oct. 31.