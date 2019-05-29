The Ascension Parish finance department has been honored by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with two national awards: the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
The budget presentation award was the eighth straight for Ascension Parish, and the financial reporting certificate was the 10th consecutive.
“Once again, Chief Financial Officer Gwen LeBlanc and her staff are recognized by their industry peers for providing a budget that is professional and accurate,” Parish President Kenny Matassa said. “We are proud of their efforts and commend them for their diligence.”