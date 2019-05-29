In the front row, from left, are assistant Ascension Parish treasurer Dawn Caballero, Parish President Kenny Matassa, treasurer and CFO Gwen LeBlanc, and assistant treasurer Amanda Berot; and back row, accounting staff members Toni Ourso, Carol Celestin, Laurie Lemoine, Ann Falcon, Juancita Babin, Leslie Daigle, Abbey Roussel, Lynda Timmons, Ashley Barnes and Sherri Bellina. Celeste Harris is also a member of the finance department staff.