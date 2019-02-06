Early mornings and late evenings of feeding and tending to their own goats, pigs, rabbits and cattle paid off for winners of this weekend’s South Central Livestock Show at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The competition, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, featured contestants from various parishes, including Ascension.
“Raising the goats is a lot of work,” 11-year-old Sorrento native Sarah Pregeant said. “We have to feed them, but we also spend a lot of time practicing (for competitions) and grooming them at home.”
Pregeant, a three-year competitor, won several categories including Supreme Overall Doe with her 1-year-old goat, Candy.
“My dad, Scotty, used to show cows in competitions and he wanted me to show something like goats,” Pregeant said.
Sarah Pregeant’s mother, Angela, said the livestock competitions showcase the children’s hard work.
“It’s rewarding because it all comes full circle, Angela Pregeant said. “The competitions give Sarah confidence, build character, instill teamwork and sportsmanship.”
Goats are judged on specific criteria to determine winners.
“The judges for female goats look for correctness of the goat, longer necks and a feminine look,” Angela Pregeant said.
Madylyn Turner, 17, of St. Amant, is familiar with what the judges are looking for in a pig because she has competed for seven years.
“The judges look for things like the body composition, length of the body, alignment of the legs and a maternal look,” Turner said.
Turner’s pig, weighing around 220 pounds, won several awards, including Overall Breeding Hampshire.
Josh Turner, Madylyn’s father, said the competitions keep children involved in something that is a positive influence.
“Twice a day, no matter if it’s cold, raining or hot, Madylyn’s got to get out there to take care of the pigs,” Turner said. “She loves the camaraderie, the environment and the kids are always happy for their friends when they win.”
Jake Folse, 10, of Gonzales, won the Junior Division Showmanship with his 6-month-old female pig.
“I have to be with the pig a lot,” Folse said. “I train it and give it a lot of attention to try to win in the shows.”
His work has given him a glimpse of the future, according to his father, Jay Folse.
“He’s gotten a good dose of parenthood,” Folse said. “He’s learning to have respect for a life other than his own.
“Before school each day he gives the pigs fresh feed, water, tends to the pigs’ health issues and makes sure the pens are clean. It’s good for him to care for someone else’s life.”
Other judged events included dairy showmanship, short-haired beef cattle, exhibition birds and rabbit showmanship.
Winners of the competition advanced to the State Livestock Show, Feb. 9-16, at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.