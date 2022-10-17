Associated Grocers Inc. held its Fall Food Show for member retailers Sept. 21 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.
Themed “Harvest Festival of Savings,” the event drew just over 1,000 vendors, manufacturers, retail members and store representatives. Associated Grocers hosted the event, which featured new items, merchandising ideas and current services available to its retailers. On Sept. 20, the company hosted retailers, vendors and employees at a casino-themed kick-off cookout event.
For Associated Grocers, this event was an opportunity in which the company was able to impact the community with bulk food, product and floral donation. “We are excited and humbled to be able to impact our community with such a large food donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank through our Food Show program,” said Roeshawn Peters, Associated Grocers corporate marketing manager. “We have the opportunity through this show, which is held twice a year, to make this abundant contribution with the coordinated support of our retailers and vendors.”
The company was able to donate 24,865 pounds of food, which is equivalent to 20,721 meals to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
“We appreciate Associated Grocers for their continued support of our efforts to feed the hungry in the Greater Baton Rouge area with this generous donation from the Fall Food Show. This demonstrates AG’s commitment to making the community a better place for all of us,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
In addition, all of the flowers at the show were packed up and delivered by the AG team to nursing homes, assisted living facilities and hospitals in Gonzales and the Baton Rouge area.
Associated Grocers Inc. is a wholesale distributor to more than 180 independent retailers spanning the Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas regions.