The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on Sept. 24 to Oct. 1:
Sept. 24
Glaviana, Landon Hunter: 37113 White Road No. 3, Prairieville; Age: 26; possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone), failure to appear-bench warrant, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance (suboxone)
Furlow, Lawrence J.: 108 E. Railroad St., Gonzales; Age: 53; operating a vehicle while intoxicated-second, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on right side of road-exceptions, vehicular homicide/driving under the influence, parole violation
Banker, Zachary: 44428 Keller Road, St. Amant; Age: 22; contributing to the delinquency of juveniles-crime or controlled dangerous substance law
Northcutt, Mistery Lynn: 12422 O'Neal Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, surety, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, operating vehicle while license is suspended, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Sept. 25
Jarvis, Desmond Dewayne: 42005 Shadow Creek Ave,, Gonzales; Age: 28; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, driving on roadway laned for traffic
Gordon, Jonathan: 5945 General Haig St., New Orleans; Age: 33; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Avery, Kaleb W.: 41119 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 22; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Bowman, Lakedra Charmaine: 41434 Johnny Duplessis Road, Gonzales; Age: 25; domestic abuse battery-strangulation
Ross, Gregory, Jr.: 107 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; failure to appear-bench warrant
Pottain, Bobby F.: 1412 Willow Glen River Road, Alexandria; Age: 44; theft of a motor vehicle $1,000 to $5,000
Lovell, Jack: 10372 S. Mall Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 32; theft less than $1,000, resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer
Tyler, Trenace H.: 12195 Roddy Road No. 20, Gonzales; Age: 26; no motor vehicle insurance, driver must be licensed, view outward or inward through windshield or windows-obscuring prohibited, when lighted lamps are required, failure to appear-bench warrant
Patterson, Jameia Sherrel: 41063 Cannon Road, Gonzales; Age: 29; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden
Sept. 26
Sevario, Brent: 41021 Chick Duplessis Road B, Gonzales; Age: 55; domestic abuse battery
Potts, Brandon James: 817 B. Manuel Road, Lake Charles; Age: 29; no passing zone, restrictions as to tire equipment, expired motor vehicle inspection, when passing on the right is permitted, no motor vehicle insurance, traffic-control signals, resisting an officer, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Alsay, Dexter: 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville; Age: 32; disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Baker, Ashlie: 45178 Oliver Road, St. Amant; Age: 38; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Jackson, Lance Deion: 43104 Pointside Ave., Prairieville; Age: 31; resisting an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (cocaine), distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance
Sept. 27
Gutter, D'Anthony D.: 40295 Creek Bend Drive, Gonzales; Age: 24; aggravated assault with a firearm
Gutierrez, Abraham Ramirez, 2228 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales; Age: 22; hold for other agency, simple burglary (vehicle)
Rodriguez, Eric V.: 42421 La. 30 Lot 24, Gonzales; Age: 30; driver must be licensed, no seat belt, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, public bribery, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated-third
Johnson, Roddy Demond: 11232 Roddy Road No. 4, Gonzales; Age: 27; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Hudson, Latasha: 11081 Conner Road. Lot No. 2, Geismar; Age: 26; resisting an officer, operating vehicle while license is suspended, interfering with a law enforcement investigation, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Batiste, Max M.: 812 Orange St., Donaldsonville; Age: 29; parole violation, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids
Dunn, Trevel Cortez: 301 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 28; illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal possession of stolen firearms, owner to secure registration, registration-commercial vehicles-expired plate
Lewis, Kifton Drakkar: 810 E. Hamilton St., Gonzales; Age: 25; two counts failure to appear-bench warrant, careless operation, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, no driver's license on person, flight from an officer, resisting an officer, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance
Barbee, Travell J.: 70290 W. Toby St., Gonzales; Age: 35; three counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, proper equipment required on vehicles-display of plate, resisting an officer
Babin, Katina: 43420 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, resisting an officer
Sept. 28
Wells, Anna Jean: 2228 La. 3120, Lot 260, Donaldsonville; Age: 38; probation violation
Munson, LeMichael Corell, 1212 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales; Age: 40; failure to appear-bench warrant
Geason-London, Kyle V.: 610 W. Fifth St., Donaldsonville; Age: 23; fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, four counts failure to appear-bench warrant
Williams, Brandon: 3030 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 18; hit-and-run driving
Billiot, Cleore, Sr.: 37313 La. 74, Geismar; Age: 38; domestic abuse battery- second offense
Sept. 29
Nicholas, Kendrick J.: 1809 E. Bayou Road, Donaldsonville; Age: 26; failure to appear-bench warrant, driver must be licensed, no seat belt
Harris, Marcus Anthony: 6461 N. Grand Court, Baton Rouge; Age: 27; public bribery
Ollis, Sterling T.: 505 Cataldo Drive, Unit A, Donaldsonville; Age: 34; possession of synthetic cannabinoid, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct
Handy, Tyrone: 808 N. Shattuck St., Lake Charles; Age: 42; theft of a firearm, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, aggravated assault with a firearm
Day, Thomas: 15183 Braud Road, Prairieville; Age: 26; four counts failure to appear-bench warrant, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Reilly, Justin: 40067 Bud Broussard Road, Prairieville; Age: 25; resisting an officer, telephone communications/improper language/harassment
Landry, Kenya Kana: 3390 La 1 S., Donaldsonville; Age: 20; no driver's license on person, owner to secure registration, no motor vehicle insurance, no seat belt, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana
Guerra III, Emanuel J.: 13179 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales; Age: 39; resisting an officer, theft less than $1,000
Westley Jr., Edward James: 54985 Catassin Road, White Castle; Age: 22; possession of marijuana less than 14 grams, prohibited acts-drug paraphernalia, illegal carry of weapons-crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (hydrocodone), possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance (codeine), second degree murder/attempt
Sept. 30
Hosack, Adam: 12199 Tootsie Road, St. Amant; Age: 36; simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $50,000, self-mutilation by a prisoner/aggravated assault, careless operation, operating while intoxicated-second
Williams, Darius Deon: 13460 LeBlanc Road, Gonzales; Age: 22; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse battery-second, driver must be licensed, two counts fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, no motor vehicle insurance, reckless operation, improper display of temporary license plate, aggravated flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic, general speed law, possession of marijuana less than 14 grams
Vidrine, Christopher: 34843 Greenbriar Drive, Denham Springs; Age: 31; criminal trespass/all other, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance
Templet, Tiffini Lynn: 13350 JB Templet Road, Gonzales; Age: 38; breach of bail condition
Morgan, Caleb Reuben: 632 Meadow Bend Drive, Baton Rouge; Age: 35; hold for other agency, in for court, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction
Merrill, Derek: 12034 Pete Gaudin Road, St. Amant; Age: 46; failure to appear-bench warrant, theft $5,000 but less than $25,000
Oct. 1
Gaines, Cherrill: 217 Anthony Drive, Donaldsonville; Age: 44; obstruction of justice/simple assault
Delmore, Destin P.: 39122 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales; Age: 21; simple escape-aggravated escape, simple assault, battery of a police officer-in legal custody, simple robbery, resisting a police officer with force or violence, fugitive-other Louisiana jurisdiction, failure to appear-bench warrant, communicating of false information of planned arson, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property
Avery, Kaleb W.: 41119 Merritt Evans Road, Prairieville; Age: 22; bond revocation, driver must be licensed, theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000