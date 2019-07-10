Ascension Catholic's 'gentle giant' is a powerhouse on the football field, in the classroom
At 6-foot-1 and 300 pounds, Ascension Catholic’s Nicholas Hilliard creates an imposing first impression. Getting to know him reveals that the four-year starter in football is big in the classroom as well as on the offensive and defensive lines on the field.
“I have made All State, All District and All Metro, but the classroom aspect is very important as well,” said Hilliard, who carries a 4.0 weighted GPA and has scored a 26 on the ACT.
Ascension Catholic football has been a successful program in the past, with three state championships under legendary coach Bucky Mistretta. The Bulldogs have been the Division 4 state runner-up the past two seasons, and Hilliard has been a major piece of that success, but he has his eyes on more.
“I think we have a chance to shock some people on how good we can be," Hilliard said. "It all depends on how well we learn the new offense amongst other things."
The Bulldogs, under new head coach Benny Saia, will be breaking in a new wing-T offense, and Hilliard will be counted on as a two-way starter and a leader on a young offensive line. “I like to model my game after Larry Allen (Dallas Cowboys) on offense, due to his size and being able to maneuver and match with smaller quick guys; also a guy like Ed Oliver (Buffalo Bills rookie), who is a smaller defensive tackle, who can use his size to his advantage," Hilliard said.
College coaches have taken notice of the Class A Ascension Catholic lineman, whom Rivals rates as a three-star at his position. “I have 15 Division 1 offers, including most of the state schools and some Ivy League schools as well," Hilliard said. He is helping to lead, along with a strong senior class, summer conditioning and weights programs. Recruiting visits and camps are being lined up and the schedule never stops. “I will be attending a camp and a visit at Yale, as well as many other camps that I have competed at," Hilliard said.
The past two seasons have been memorable for Hilliard and his teammates, including some very close games. “My favorite memory so far was beating St Mary's and our first trip to the Dome during my sophomore year," Hilliard said.
The Bulldogs lost a senior class of 15, and many leaders graduated with that group. “Leadership will be important this season, and I want to be the driving force behind this team, not only how you play but how you carry yourself off the field," Hilliard said. "A good leader is someone you can look to when it’s crunchtime and that person can make the best call they can."
When asked how he wants to be remembered after he graduates from Ascension Catholic, Hilliard said, “As a great all-around person. Football has been a huge part of my life, but it is only one aspect. Hopefully people will remember me as someone they could look up to on and off the field."
The “gentle giant” of Ascension Catholic is easy to notice when you walk in a room, but his soft-spoken manner means more time is needed to appreciate his inner qualities. “We have a great tradition here in athletics and academics; it is my job to help continue that tradition that has carried on since my freshman season," Hilliard said.
