The Ascension Parish Composite Squadron of the Louisiana Wing Civil Air Patrol recently promoted Kara Black, Gabriel Carter and Christian Gallo to the rank of cadet.
The Ascension Parish Composite Squadron operates out of the Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales. The squadron's cadet leader is 2nd Lt. Janelle Townsend.
Civil Air Patrol, the longtime all-volunteer U.S. Air Force auxiliary, operates a fleet of 560 aircraft and performs about 90 percent of continental U.S. inland search-and-rescue missions as needed by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center.