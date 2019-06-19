Prairieville's Expert Maintenance & Construction Services has been named the 2019 small business of the year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Closer to home, Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa proclaimed May 16 as James J. Moore Day in Ascension Parish, honoring the man who founded EMCT in 2005 to provide janitorial and general maintenance services.
Moore started his company with two employees, and as his business has increased, his workforce has grown to nearly 100 people, according to a news release.
With certification from the U.S. Small Business Administration as a participant in the 8(a) program for firms owned or controlled by socially and economically disadvantaged people, Moore has been able to collaborate with subcontractors across the country to work on millions of dollars in federal contracts, including projects with FEMA, USDA, the Army Corps of Engineers, the Air Force and the Navy. He also has Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certifications from Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi.