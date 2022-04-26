Court cases filed in Ascension Parish April 4-8:
CIVIL SUITS
Will Gamble v. Arthur Lamane, Bobby A. Webre and As representative of Ascension Sheriff's Office, damages.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLS v. Raymond Gill, executory judgment.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Todd C. Dudley, monies due.
First American Bank and Trust v. Tyreik J. Sherman, monies due.
Bayou Community FCU v. Trasean D. Redditt, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Lashawn Johnson and Jermaine C. Lindsey, agreement.
Erica Polk v. Terri St. Pierre, Sunshine Bus Sales Inc., ABC Insurance Co., XYZ Insurance Co., Ascension Parish School Board and Louisiana Public Schools Risk Management, damages.
TD Bank USA NA v. Antoinette Marsalis, open account.
Edwina L. Charpentier v. Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. and Sara A. Barber, damages.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Jasmal Rubbins, executory judgment.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Amy A. Lewis, open account.
US Bank National Association v. Waylon J. Lightsey, open account.
Hunter Heap v. DG Louisiana LLC and Domonique Gholar, damages.
Carey Ourso v. Suzette Ourso, damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Holly Allen, open account.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Michael Dungan, open account.
Timmy Brignac v. Allied Trust Insurance Co., damages.
Parish Management Group Inc. v. Fudesco Construction Group LLC, Frank Fudesco, Reulet Family Holdings LLC and Henry E. Baker, breach of contract.
Wells Fargo Bank v. Brandon Burleigh, executory process.
Breanna Dalal v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., John S. Hurst and USAA General Indemnity Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Calvin Hill, open account.
Bank of America NA v. Cheri C. Garon, open account.
Department Stores National Bank v. Reggie Smith, open account.
Bank of America Na v. Samuel J. Vidal, open account.
Arvest Central Mortgage Co. v. Casey H. Pecue aka Casey Hamilton Pecue, executory process.
JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corp v. Ricky Green Jr. aka Ricky Green aka Ricky A. Green aka Ricky A. Green Jr., executory process.
Midfirst Bank v. Kathryn B. Latiolais and Jared P. Latiolais, executory process.
Midfirst Bank v. Earl Johnson Jr. and Peaches Marie Johnson, executory process.
Bobby Dale Spencer v. State of Louisiana Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Camin Cargo Control Inc v. Clint Murray, damages.
Bank of America NA v. Kate A. Agu, open account.
Bank of America NA v. John L. Godley, open account.
Jerrerson Capital Systems LLC v. Eric C. White and Shulondia White, contract.
Bank of America NA v. Brian Ducote, open account.
Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Lakiema Green, open account.
Cody Gauthreaux v. Arthur L. Williams Sr. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Citibank v. Rita J. Friloux, monies due.
Lesley Harleaux and Karelys Harleaux v. Centauri National Insurance Co., damages.
Ryan A. Hamilton v. Louisiana State Department Public Safety, judicial review.
Kurt Jarreau and Stephanie Jarreau v. Aucoin Homes LLC and Barrett K. Aucoin, damages.
Freedom Mortgage Corp. v. Eddrick Brown, executory process.
FAMILY SUITS
Alan Cambre v. Leslie Ruiz Cambre, divorce.
Hargrave Winnie v. Trevor J. Hargrave, divorce.
State Department of Children and Family Services and Monica Cole v. Jacoby Mahoney, paternity.
Christopher James Humphreys v. Megan Lejeune Jones Humphreys, divorce.
Trainell Naquin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Corey Gauthier, child support.
Kenyia Houston, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Donovan Paul, child support.
Latoya Boyd, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Charles Fisher Sr., child support.
Mary Maison, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Dawn Bolona Sr., child support.
Ashley B. Coates Richard v. Brittany Anne Coates, divorce.
Jeffery Scott Fontenot v. Hannadi Nicole Fontenot, divorce.
Robert Eric Lamb v. Bridget Bernard Lambert, divorce.
Bryan Joseph Haydel Jr. v. Kristie Henry Haydel, divorce.
Jonathan Dale Abercrombie v. Faith Mayes Abercrombie, divorce.
Danielle Decuir v. Demarlon Ray Armstead, divorce.
Esther H. Green v. Leonard P. Green Jr., divorce.
Delmis Carolina Castellanos v. Luis Alonzo Castro, paternity.
Destiny Adams Cooper v. Christopher Mark Cooper, divorce.
Stephanie Connelly, state Department of Children and Family Services v. William H. Brunk, child support.
Kharis Babin, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jake Schexnayder, child support.
Angelina Daniels, state Department of Children and Family Services v. David Ditmore, child support.
Tiffany Hebert, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Sean Hebert, child support.
Sydney Roddy Edmonston v. Jeremy Richard Edmonston, divorce.
State Department of Children and Family Services v. Shaneka Hathorn, child support.
Lauren Tullier, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Noel Williams Jr., child support.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Donald Joseph Troxclair Jr.
Succession of Prentice G. Louque Jr.
Succession of Chrisell Joseph Adams
Succession of Vernell A. Gautreau
Succession of Martha Wilson Aikens