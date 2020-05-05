Residents around the parish are decorating yards with flags, chalk art and other things to show appreciation to those providing goods and services during the coronavirus pandemic. Lia Thompson, of Prairieville, said she placed this fleur-de-lis flag in her yard to thank those who are 'protecting and serving and caring for us all during the pandemic.' She said this symbol of her French heritage was a popular who of strength after Hurricane Katrina and she thought it would be a nice touch during these difficult times.