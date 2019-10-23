The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Oct. 10-17:
Oct. 10
Bennett, Torran Antoine: 40, 3723 N. Villire Drive, New Orleans, simple burglary/all others.
Blaise, Jamerson Joseph: 42, 3012 Tara Drive, Violet, simple burglary/all others.
Alsay, Dexter: 31, 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, Tremayne Marquell: 33, 509 Chetimatches St., Donaldsonville, four counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Johnson Jr., Johnnie Lee: 36, 37345 Anderson Road, Geismar, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Silby, Natasha L.: 34, 38359 Pierce Road, Gonzales, surety, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Lagrange, John H.: 61, 41079 Fairmont Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor sexual battery.
Ohara, Nicholas: 31, 8544 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, false representation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Rood, Neal J.: 45, 11261 Denham Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
LeBlanc, Bridgett B.: 48, 14201 Mire Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Oct. 11
Delaune, Judy: 56, 112 Tyler Lane, Belle Rose, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Williams Jr., Clarence: 42, 36612 Pookey Lane, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Ward, Brittany N.: 31, 800 Riverview Complex, 201B, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Hochsteter, Dustin: 31, 41270 Merritt Evans, 26, Prairieville, bond revocation, theft, two counts of simple burglary/all others.
Tilghman, April D.: 48, 18014 Autumn View Drive, 12, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Petty, Roy G.: 53, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Allen, Darvelle Jamal: 28, 139 Evangeline Drive, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Brooks, Jason Christopher: 41, 2257 Sagona Road, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Graham, Roger: 51, 176 Sam Oruch Road, Amite, issuing worthless check, failure to appear in court.
Garret, George Robert: 52, 11954 Sherbrook Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Hampton, Robert Lee: 23, 15491 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Sims, Joshua C.: 48, 38259 La. 621, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Manuel Jr., Gregory: 33, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Perck, Alicia Marie: 28, 6072 Panama Road, Sorrento, three counts of failure to appear in court, simple battery of persons with infirmities, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Mouton, Jakatlin M.: 19, 201 Vieux Orleans St., Apt. D, Lafayette, misdemeanor theft.
Niquiporo, Kensey Lee: 22, 14453 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft, forgery.
Mouton, Sheriffa R.: 42, 201 Vieux Orleans St., Apt. D, Lafayette, misdemeanor theft.
Alexander, Morgan L.: 29, 2891 Dunne St., Sulphur, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Newcoste, Dylan M.: 25, 1211 S. Orange St., Lafayette, misdemeanor theft.
George, Trevelle Erving: 28, 1433 S. Orange St., Lafayette, misdemeanor theft.
Farr, Michael Anthony: 55, 8227 Cottonwood St., Sorrento, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, felony theft.
Templet, Travis P.: 40, 14204 A. Poirrier Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Anderson, Glen M.: 50, 18000 Balfantz Road, Springfield, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Oct. 12
Alsay, Paul J.: 56, 700 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft, felony simple criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, criminal trespass/ all other offenses.
Gilcrease, Geoffrey Brennan: 28, 18713 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property, battery of a dating partner.
Vicknair, Walter Jacob: 36, 1623 N. Coolidge Ave., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Hunt, Sharon K.: 40, 3009 Lake Villa Drive, Metairie, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft.
Welch, Benjy Newman: 56, 18425 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, failure to comply with sex offender identification requirements.
White, Darren: 34, 520 Wald St., 24, Gretna, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, resisting an officer, domestic abuse battery.
Oct. 13
Tran, Thanh V.: 37, 16174 Magnolia Trace, Baton Rouge, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Capello, Wilbert C.: 36, 43235 Triple Acres Lane, Gonzales, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Chambers, Gail C.: 23, 5801 Cedar Creek, 123, River Ridge, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Weatherford, Gary Elliott: 44, 20230 Daniel Lane, Plaquemine, misdemeanor theft.
Stevenson, Linda F.: 54, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, aggravated assault.
Garrison, Terrica: 29, 304 W. Sixth St., B, Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, simple assault.
Oct. 14
Lessard, Zachary: 23, 13232 George Rouyea Road, Gonzales, careless operation, tail lamps, view outward or inward through windshield or windows/obscuring prohibited, owner to secure registration, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, vehicle license required, driver must be licensed, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things.
Bickham, Curtis: 29, 18107 River Landing Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Daigle, Mark C.: 55, 149 Michael St., Napoleonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Crain, Brandon Mark: 37, address unavailable, St. Amant, animal owner responsibilities, failure to appear in court.
Morris, Catherine L.: 48, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Babin, Thomas Charles: 37, 17448 Newman St., Baton Rouge, parks rules and regulations, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
King, Warren Antonio: 39, 13051 Moss Polint Drive, Geismar, rented or leased motor vehicles/obtaining by false representation, etc./failure to return/defenses/penalties.
Johnston, James Gregory: 43, 30139 Pine Aly St., Springfield, hold for other agency, criminal trespass/all other offenses, obscenity.
Mendez-Barbosa, Juan: 36, 39060 La. 929, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Nielson, Kylie Noelle: 28, 38379 Lenwood Drive, Prairieville, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Nelson, Dustin James: 35, 38379 Lenwood Drive, Prairieville, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, cruelty to juveniles, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Grainger Jr., Richard Allen: 46, 44528 Cypress St., Sorrento, surety, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Ansley, Devin Christopher: 28, 15069 Crossover Drive, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a movable, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Spann, Waylon J.: 32, 308 N. La. 29, Bunkie, bond revocation, aggravated battery.
Kardys, Stacy: 31, 3524 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Oct. 15
Richardson, Linda: 69, 136 E. Eighth St., Independence, turning movements and required signals, traffic-control signals, speeding, flight from an officer.
Lymon, Cedric Tyrone: 48, 101 Laura St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Blanchard, Kevin M.: 53, 7428 S. La. 308, Donaldsonville, careless operation, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Prejeant, Ryan: 38, 13427 Leon A Babin Sr. Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
James, Tre'anthony: 20, 12254 La Margie Ave., Baton Rouge, first degree rape, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple criminal damage to property, second degree rape, probation violation, principals, felony illegal possession of stolen things, simple burglary/vehicle.
Hamilton, Jonathan E.: 38, 44220 Robert Road, St. Amant, state probation violation, bond revocation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, second-degree battery.
Johnson, Tywon: 31, 1050 S. La. 1, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, speeding, falsification of drug tests, resisting an officer, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Munson, Toran: 34, 905 Pine St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Anderson, Blake R.: 33, 12314 Excalibur Ave., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm.
Dixon, Jamie L.: 30, 39327 Catoire Road, Prairieville, simple assault.
Oct. 16
Yarbrough, Christella: 33, 2414 Bunker Hill Drive, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated.
Loyd, Jodi R.: 38, 15275 La. 44, Gonzales, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Millet, Casey: 33, 15111 John West Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Villar, Kenneth J.: 61, 1114 E. Sybil Ave., Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Bennett, Courtney: 32, 1402 McKinley St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Fuller, Jeremiah Horace: 45, 17073 Kari Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, felony unauthorized use of a movable, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things, misdemeanor theft.
Payton Sr., Purnel D.: 75, 14075 La. 73, Prairieville, aggravated battery.
Byrd, Robert Louis: 49, 938 W. Worthey Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court, unauthorized use of a movable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, false imprisonment, aggravated assault, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Ricks, Delynn M.: 26, 909 S. Abe Ave., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Beaver, Jonathan David: 43, 9555 Redmond Lake Drive, Baton Rouge, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Thomas, Peggy J.: 55, 42385 Moody Dixon Road, 26, Prairieville, resisting an officer, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Washington, Dwain E.: 54, 11198 Stevenson Road, Geismar, violations of protective orders, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Fontenot, Steven C.: 40, 41149 La. 42, Lot 6 10, Prairieville, probation violation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Lyons, Michelle Paulette: 39, 14054 La. 44, 10, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Waltman, Brittany Lea: 32, 338 Lake View Blvd., 1129, Biloxi, Mississippi, failure to appear in court.
Jackson, Terron Marquice: 30, 429 Gwin St., Brusly, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute schedule V controlled dangerous substance, felony aggravated assault with a firearm.
Harper, Leslie D.: 49, 17309 Penn Blvd., Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Earls, Dameon: 39, 39046 Balmoral Drive, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Oct. 17
Falls Jr., Brion G.: 30, 17306 Cherry Creek Drive, Prairieville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to appear in court, battery of a police officer, resisting an officer, tail lamps, owner to secure registration, vehicle license required, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, tail lamps.
White III, Richard James: 28, 24820 Vessel St., Plaquemine, criminal trespass/all other offenses, failure to appear in court, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, possession of marijuana, prohibited act/ drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, battery of a police officer.
Melancon, Aaron M.: 41, 43388 Jimmy Michael Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.