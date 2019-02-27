Members of the Baton Rouge Corvette Club will be displaying their cars during a number of events this spring, leading up to the club’s 21st annual St. Jude Open Car Show April 13 at Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine.
Children love to learn about the cars, hear the engines and sit in these beautiful cars, a news release said. Club members will be selling raffle tickets, answering questions and showcasing their cars. BRCC has donated more than $630,000 to this charity since the club’s inception.
The Baton Rouge Corvette Club will be selling raffle tickets for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at the following locations:
- March 2: Walk-On’s, 14569 Airline Highway, Gonzales
- March 9: Walk-On’s, 14569 Airline Highway, Gonzales
- March 16: Walmart, 904 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs
- March 17: Walmart, 10606 N. Mall Drive (Siegen Lane) Baton Rouge
- March 23: Walmart, 904 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs
- April 6: Butcher Boy, 58045 Belleview Highway, Plaquemine
- April 6: Walmart, 59690 Belleview Drive, Plaquemine.
To register for the St. Jude Open Car Show or to become a vendor or a sponsor, visit brcorvetteclub.com, call Michael Segura II at (225) 266-7159 or email stjudecarshow@outlook.com.