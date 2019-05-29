Malco Gonzales Cinema, 1406 N. Airline Highway, is one of several theaters in the chain that will be screening G- and PG-rated movies at a discounted ticket price of $2 at 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays from June 4 through July 31. 

The Kids Summer Film Fest will benefit children's charities including Children's Hospital in New Orleans.

The film schedule is:

  • "Despicable Me," June 4-5
  • "Minions," June 11-12
  • "The Secret Life of Pets," June 18-19
  • "Sing," June 25-26
  • "The Cat in the Hat," July 2-3
  • "Trolls," July 9-10
  • "Puss in Boots," July 16-17
  • "Shrek," July 23-24
  • "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie," July 30-31.

