The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Nov. 29 to Dec. 6:
Nov. 29
Allen Jr., Bryan: 19, 13175 Rosetta St., Geismar, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass/all other offenses, unauthorized use of a movable, felony theft, theft of a firearm, simple criminal damage to property.
Alsay, Keith Anthony: 34, 907 Pine St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct.
Reynolds, Justin M.: 22, 4642 N. Greenburg Road, Smithdale, Mississippi, third degree rape.
Bennett, Lionel: 38, 12367 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.
Nabor, Andrea Breone: 28, 3137 S. Darla Ave., C, Gonzales, felony theft.
Thomas, Deann Victoria: 31, 17140 La. 44, 11, Prairieville, three counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Lane, Ricky: 56, 3512 Dalten St., Baton Rouge, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, misdemeanor theft, simple burglary/all others.
Gibson, Noel Marie: 33, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, possession of marijuana, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lane, Jarvis Jerell: 33, 112 N. Roscoe St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
James, Wayne Ellis: 63, 14434 Essen Terrace Drive, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Arnold, Kaitlyn B.: 22, 18620 Muddy Creek Road, Prairieville, simple battery, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct.
Obrien, Amber: 28, 15760 Herman St., Maurepas, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, violations of registration provisions, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, failure to appear in court.
Nov. 30
Morris, Christopher R.: 36, 18021 Manchac Place Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Cantrell Jr., Walter A.: 66, 315 Lafourche St., Donaldsonville, domestic abuse battery.
Joseph, Shintelle Takisha: 39, 134 Evangeline Drive, 104, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Adams, Daniel: 45, 271 Meadows Drive, Destrehan, no seat belt, motor vehicles/alteration or removal of identifying numbers prohibited, operating vehicle while license is suspended, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, hit-and-run driving, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Causey, Amber Blair: 37, 7390 Wilfred St., Sorrento, failure to appear in court.
Lefore, Joseph Gilbert: 46, 14452 Oak Meadow St., Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, telephone communications/improper language/harassment.
Quick, Benjamin Allen: 34, 41372 Black Bayou Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Jashea Janae: 20, 2039 S. John Ave., Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Nguyen, Thy: 31, 204 Adonis Way, Terrytown, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple obstruction of a highway of commerce, simple criminal damage to property, resisting a police officer with force or violence, hit-and-run driving, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Lightfoot, Branasia Lashon: 18, 5868 Linden St., Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Guist, Angela L.: 47, 46439 Lessard Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Boland, Camryn S.: 27, 37016 Cotton Mill Ave., Geismar, failure to appear in court, entry on or remaining in places or on land after being forbidden, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, obscenity.
Bourgeois, Felix Charles: 49, 9118 Pertuis Road, St. Amant, domestic abuse battery.
Dec. 1
Canada, Precious Ryan: 29, 3484 Cedar Crest Ave., Baton Rouge, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Peltier, John: 54, 37333 Quiet Lake Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Bell, Aaron Q.: 30, 2100 Dianna Drive, 308, Hallandale Beach, Florida, state probation violation.
Lucas, Clifford Daniel: 33, 10024 Devonshire Drive, Baton Rouge, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery.
Braud, Larain E.: 37, 4723 Pecan Grove Road, Port Allen, domestic abuse battery.
Clifton, Jason Andrew: 36, 6834 La. 1 S., Belle Rose, Surety, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Simon, Orlando Demond: 32, 612 Third St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of marijuana.
Clark, Renae: 25, 1800 E. Bayou St., Donaldsonville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Johnson, Eric: 49, 17867 Airline Highway, 13, Prairieville, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Dec. 2
Jackson, Demond: 32, 2245 College Drive, Baton Rouge, operating while intoxicated, careless operation.
Morris Sr., Derrell James: 51, 13252 Leo Lambert Road, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Sosa-Esparza, Rogelio: 47, 14370 Sweet Leaf Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, driver must be licensed, driving on right side of road/exceptions, operating while intoxicated.
Biggs, Daniel Leon: 36, 13399 Reid Drive, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Millien, Dohriyon: 27, 3719 La. 1 S., Donaldsonville, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Lynch, Mathew James: 32, 39306 Country Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Davis, Kirsten D.: 26, 3193 Arthur Lane, Donaldsonville, two counts of failure to appear in court, violations of protective orders.
Johnson, Lawrence: 55, 126 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, aggravated second degree battery.
Curry, Dewayne: 20, 10795 Mead Drive, No. 507, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
St. Amant, Jerrard: 33, 113 Rondinaud Lane, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
McCoy, Dantrell: 23, 443 Bonnie Jean Drive, Baton Rouge, felony theft.
Harlan, Harley J.: 48, 38127 Monticello Drive, Prairieville, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Ritter, Jared S.: 28, 4643 La. 308, Napoleonville, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Guilliot Jr., Kevin John: 32, 1124 Sharp Road, Baton Rouge, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Dec. 3
Wells, Vanessa Licett: 44, 9377 Wynham Way, Denham Springs, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, reckless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Stevenson, Mickey Lee: 38, 512 Nicholls St., Donaldsonville, parole violation, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery, possession of firearm by person convicted of certain felonies.
Christiana, Daniel Luke: 18, 2560 Fawnwood Road, Marrero, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brooks, Kelly: 35, 114 Pine St., Donaldsonville, operating while intoxicated.
Smith, Jayln: 22, 23961 Fleniken Lane, Plaquemine, failure to appear in court.
Hengst, Chad: 34, 17031 Dyes Road, Denham Springs, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Bell, Jaylon Velsean: 23, 10306 Ernest Bell Road, Gonzales, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, aggravated assault with a firearm, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Pulido, Vanessa: 36, 41427 Carolyn K Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Randolph Jr., Kris Kendrick: 28, 37113 White Road, 18, Prairieville, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Boudloche, Michelle K.: 39, 18362 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, no driver's license on person, speeding, resisting an officer, forgery.
Smiley, Andrew C.: 60, 38099 La. 22, Darrow, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, operating while intoxicated.
Rousseau, Jamie L.: 39, 41105 Courtney Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Lewis, Jessica E.: 25, 1205 E. Angela St., Gonzales, battery of a dating partner.
Meyers, Jason Marquis: 26, 2331 S. John Ave., Gonzales, state probation violation, domestic abuse battery.
Castille Jr., Antoine: 56, 41157 Second Colonial St., Prairieville, aggravated assault, simple battery.
Wilson, Malia: 23, 2810 Darby St., Alexandria, surety, two counts of failure to appear in court, no insurance, monetary instrument abuse, misdemeanor theft.
Dec. 4
Lemoine, Joshua A.: 43, 22536 Chere Blanc Lane, Maurepas, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Mumphrey, Issac: 49, 811 Lessard St., Donaldsonville, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Bureau, Earl L.: 32, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., 9, Gonzales, simple arson.
Singleton, Gene C.: 53, 3120 Mount Bethel Lane, Donaldsonville, aggravated battery.
Spencer, Damian Paul: 46, 9545 Banway St., Greenwell Springs, unauthorized use of a movable.
Melancon, Kyle A.: 38, 102 Crescent Park, Donaldsonville, simple assault.
Joshua, Stephanie Johnson: 49, 10232 Roddy Road, Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Williams, Ronnie K.: 31, 8370 S. St. Landry Ave., Lot 10, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Waren, Wendy: 32, 13170 Dutchtown Point, 2422, Gonzales, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Dec. 5
Duhe, Ozzie: 31, 13170 Dutchtown Point, 2422, Gonzales, possession of heroin, operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Williams, Dareion: 20, 13460 LeBlanc Road, Gonzales, driver must be licensed, expired motor vehicle insurance, possession of marijuana, resisting an officer, flight from an officer, driving on roadway laned for traffic.
Gautreau, Seth P.: 19, 13403 Oreal Layne Lane, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Nicholas, Lucas: 38, 401 W. Tenth St., 13, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Moore, Kenneth M.: 28, 316 Telegraph St., Napoleonville, failure to appear in court.
Gentry Sr., John Glen: 39, 2086 U.S.190, Livonia, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft, simple burglary/all others.
Kogel III, Willie Anthony: 37, 43496 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, felony aggravated assault with a firearm, simple battery.
Phillip, Christopher Michael: 29, 10475 E. Carrolton Circle, St. James, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Variani, Dwayne Michael: 44, 43276 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, violations of protective orders.
Johnson Jr., Ernest Lamora: 22, 5514 Magnolia Springs Parkway, B, Carville, criminal trespass/all other offenses, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft of a motor vehicle.
Breaux, James: 29, 1007 Walton St., Donaldsonville, contraband defined/certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited, malfeasance in office.
Provost, Terry: 44, 1306 S. Hempshire Ave., Gonzales, five counts of failure to appear in court.
Smith, Kayla Nicole: 28, 43496 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Fason, Stephanie Renee: 30, 15165 Silver Oak Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor theft.
Weber, Tyrone: 41, 462 Fredrick Drive, Thibodaux, two counts fugitive other state/jurisdiction, possession of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen things.