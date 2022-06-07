Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education students were celebrated recently at the college’s annual spring honors convocation.

Recipients of departmental honors from the area includes:

Ascension Parish

GONZALES: Elizabeth Austin, Outstanding Graduate in Middle School Education and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.

PRAIRIEVILLE: Nicole Redmond, Roman Heleniak Award for Social Studies Education.

Livingston Parish

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox

Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today.

HOLDEN: Kaylee Hughes, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education. 

WATSON: Jennifer Calloway, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education. 

Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND: Ashlyn Harris, Outstanding Graduate in Elementary Education PK-3; and Lily Navarra, Future Educator Honor Roll and Outstanding Service Award.

KENTWOOD: Lauren Gehringer, Outstanding Graduate in Special Education and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.

PONCHATOULA: Cher Siebenkittel, Outstanding Graduate in Math Education; Emily Guagliardo, Outstanding Graduate in Music Education; and Athena Weinberger, finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.