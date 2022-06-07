Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Education students were celebrated recently at the college’s annual spring honors convocation.
Recipients of departmental honors from the area includes:
Ascension Parish
GONZALES: Elizabeth Austin, Outstanding Graduate in Middle School Education and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
PRAIRIEVILLE: Nicole Redmond, Roman Heleniak Award for Social Studies Education.
Livingston Parish
HOLDEN: Kaylee Hughes, Outstanding Graduate in Health and Physical Education.
WATSON: Jennifer Calloway, Outstanding Graduate in Art Education.
Tangipahoa Parish
HAMMOND: Ashlyn Harris, Outstanding Graduate in Elementary Education PK-3; and Lily Navarra, Future Educator Honor Roll and Outstanding Service Award.
KENTWOOD: Lauren Gehringer, Outstanding Graduate in Special Education and finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.
PONCHATOULA: Cher Siebenkittel, Outstanding Graduate in Math Education; Emily Guagliardo, Outstanding Graduate in Music Education; and Athena Weinberger, finalist for Resident Student Teacher of the Year.