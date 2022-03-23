REV/REV Business have announce that Alzheimer's Services of the Capital Area and Volunteer Ascension have been selected as winners of the company’s newly launched REVolutionizing Communities grants program and will each receive $4,000.
The awarding of these philanthropic dollars is the culmination of a recent employee engagement campaign where REV teammates from all departments were given a week to vote on a slate of local nonprofits making a difference in their respective communities, a news release said. Generating an even split as the top two vote-getters, the decision was made to award grants to Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area and Volunteer Ascension.
“Alzheimer’s Services and Charlie’s Place are grateful to the REV employees for their generous contribution and understanding the need for services for the Alzheimer’s affected individuals and their caregivers,” said Barbara Auten, executive director of Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area. “Ascension Parish people are extremely supportive of Charlie’s Place in Gonzales and we are proud to serve in the community there.”
Sherry Denig, executive director of Volunteer Ascension, said the award "was all the sweeter" since it was voted on by REV employees.
“It’s a real honor to support these two organizations who have made such a meaningful and enduring impact to our community,” said Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business. “And we’re very proud to empower our local employees to use their voices and votes to guide this level of our community giving.”
Voting by employees in each of the provider’s three current markets – Bayou Region (Lafourche Parish, Terrebonne Parish and Grand Isle), River Region (St. James and St. John the Baptist Parishes) and the Capital Region (Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville and Livingston parishes) – concluded over the weekend.
Additionally, employees residing in the company’s Shreveport/Bossier market – where the company’s data center, VENYU, has a presence in addition to a Baton Rouge-based facility – also had the chance to vote on a selection of local nonprofits.
The winner for the River Region – Child Advocacy Services – was announced earlier.
Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area is a local nonprofit organization serving the Greater Baton Rouge area by providing education and support programs to those affected by Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.
Volunteer Ascension is dedicated to the recruitment and training of volunteers to provide a network of assistance to the less fortunate throughout the Ascension Parish community. The organization offers assistance to children, the elderly, those with disabilities and those within the community who find themselves in a time of need.
Established in 2020 and rebranded in 2022, REV is the combined parent company of RTC, Eatel, Eatel Business and Vision Communications.