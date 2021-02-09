Ascension Public Schools has announced the appointments of new school leaders.
Tachelle White was named the principal of Galvez Middle School; Shelley Farmer, assistant principal of Galvez Middle School; Amber Lambert, assistant principal of Central Middle School; Dorothy Thompson, assistant principal of G.W. Carver Primary School; and Shannon Willis, assistant principal of Gonzales Primary School.
"We are always so grateful to have exceptional talent in Ascension Public Schools and thankful they are willing to step up and serve in leadership capacities," said Ascension Superintendent David Alexander. "We are fortunate to have all of you in our schools and know your loyalty will be toward our mission, vision, and daily purpose of growing students."
PRINCIPAL OF GALVEZ MIDDLE SCHOOL
Born and raised in Baton Rouge, White has worked in Ascension Public Schools for nine years. She began as a teacher at Lowery Middle and taught for five years at Central Middle, including two years as a teacher coach. She was the Ascension Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year in 2014-15. White has served as Galvez Middle's Assistant Principal since 2017.
"Thank you for this opportunity. I love Ascension Parish. I am excited to stay at my school and continue working with our faculty, staff, and community to improve the learning of our children," said White.
White earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from LSU, a master's degree in public administration from Southern University, and earned a plus 30 certificate. She also earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.
She and her husband, Clevan, have a 3-year-old daughter, Carlie, and are expecting their second child.
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF GALVEZ MIDDLE SCHOOL
Born and raised in north Louisiana, Farmer moved to Baton Rouge to attend college. She has worked in education for 21 years, including 13 years in Ascension Parish. She taught at Prairieville Primary and served as an instructional coach at Central Primary. For seven years, Farmer served as a master teacher supporting multiple schools across the district before joining the district's Administrative Intern Program.
"I am beyond thrilled, excited, and honored to be able to serve the Galvez community. Hopefully, I will continue to grow and be an asset to Dr. White and all of our Pirates," said Farmer.
Farmer earned both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University and is the proud mother of two children: Shelby and Nathan.
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF CENTRAL MIDDLE SCHOOL
Lambert began her 17-year career at Galvez Middle School in 2003. She has taught at Galvez Middle, Prairieville Middle and Lowery Middle schools. She was a teacher coach, mentor teacher and master teacher before serving in the Administrative Intern Program, which placed her at Dutchtown Middle and Prairieville Primary schools.
"Thank you for the opportunity to participate in the Administrative Intern program. I feel it has made this transition smooth going from the classroom to an administrative role working with Principal Hills and the amazing Central Middle staff as we work to grow students," said Lambert.
Lambert earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master's degree in educational leadership from Nicholls State University. She and her husband of 18 years, Kody, have two children: Brayden and Drew.
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF G.W. CARVER PRIMARY SCHOOL
Thompson began her 14-year career at G.W. Carver Primary as a special-education teacher. During her time at Carver, she was national board-certified, served as a mentor teacher, and was named Teacher of the Year in 2010-11. In 2015, she transitioned to support the teachers of Carver as a master teacher, and she moved to Donaldsonville Primary in 2018 as a master teacher.
"Thank you for the opportunity to serve in this role. I am going back home, and I am super excited to be back at Carver. I am so thankful for my time at Donaldsonville Primary, and part of my heart will always be there," said Thompson. "There are so many people in this district who have pushed me and instilled in me the urgency to do whatever it takes to make students successful. For all of them, I am so grateful."
Thompson earned a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and a master's degree in teaching from Southeastern Louisiana University. She and her husband, Doug, have five children: Max, Luke, Lily, Amelia, and Cooper.
ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL OF GONZALES PRIMARY SCHOOL
A native of Baton Rouge, Willis has worked in education for 18 years. She began her teaching career in Ascension Parish in 2003 at Prairieville Middle, where she later served as an instructional coach from 2010-2012. She served as an assistant principal in West Baton Rouge Parish Schools for a number of years before returning to Ascension Parish as a master teacher at G.W. Carver Primary School.
"I am excited to work alongside Dr. Roddy and our team as we engage in the work that's needed to make our students succeed. Thank you for welcoming me back to Ascension so I can serve the community of Gonzales Primary," said Willis.
Willis earned a bachelor's degree in education from LSU and a master's degree in administration and supervision from Southern University. She is married to Cederic, Sr. and is the mother of two sons: Tyler and Cederic Jr.
For more information about Ascension Public Schools, visit www.apsb.org.