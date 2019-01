On behalf of the ExxonMobil Foundation, Richard Oil recently presented Gonzales Middle School with a $500 grant for math and science materials. Richard Oil owns several Popingo’s stores in Ascension Parish. In the front row, from left, are Jayden Sander, Angela Irias Garcia and Lanai Fisher; second row, are principal Lori Charlet, math teacher Hannah Byrnes, Miguel Beccera, Chanse Route, Ariana Polk, MaKhia Jones and Gonzales Popingo’s store manager Anissa Bell; and third row, are science teacher Chris Baker, math teacher Andy Kling, assistant principal Chazz Watson and science teachers Reed Williams and Tante Poché.